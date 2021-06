Chase Elliott must have begun thinking his 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship was a curse, as he failed to capture a checkered flag over the first 13 races of the 2021 season. The drought finally ended last weekend, as the 25-year-old won the rain-shortened EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas road course in Austin. After winning the final two races on last year's schedule, Elliott looks to go back-to-back again when he gets behind the wheel in the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday. Elliott flirted with victory several times this year prior to last week, posting runner-up finishes at Daytona and Martinsville while coming in third at Dover on May 16.