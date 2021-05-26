Cancel
Ellsworth, ME

MDI baseball, softball close out

By Mike Mandell
mdislander.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAR HARBOR — Two games remain in the Mount Desert Island baseball and softball seasons after both squads posted winning stretches over their past five games. The MDI baseball team posted a win over John Bapst last Tuesday and fell to Ellsworth last Thursday before bouncing back with three straight wins. The Trojans posted the same results against John Bapst and Ellsworth on the softball diamond last week while splitting Saturday’s doubleheader against Caribou in Aroostook County.

