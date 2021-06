Nick Faldo was critical of the PGA Tour/Memorial Tournament officials for their handling of Jon Rahm’s positive COVID-19 test. Rahm had been in contact tracing ever since coming in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Rahm notified the PGA Tour of this development on Monday. He kept being tested for COVID-19 but was negative until receiving his most recent results. Rahm’s tests from after his second round on Friday, and before his third round on Saturday, both came back positive.