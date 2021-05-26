Cancel
Vinnie’s Pizzeria

By Anna Rahmanan
 14 days ago
There are a few things you should know about Vinnie’s in Williamsburg: it’s most definitely a very casual spot - as you’ll notice given the Ninja Turtles-adorned bench outside - and isn’t entirely vegan, but there’s a good number of plant-based options to choose from. They’re all made with soy-free Teese cheese (which is made with coconut oil and tapioca starch), but you can also go with Daiya (made from arrowroot and cassava) instead for an extra $3. Creativity is the name of the game here, and we suggest the black bean taco pie (spicy vegan chicken or ground beef, pico de gallo, mozzarella, cheddar, hot sauce, and black beans) for something a little less traditional, or for something more familiar, we’re partial to the Parma Initiative, made with baked breaded eggplant, marinara sauce, cheddar, and mozzarella.

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

