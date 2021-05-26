Cancel
Bay Breezes: 7 Reasons to Book This All-Suites Hotel in VA Beach

By Meghan Yudes Meyers
Red Tricycle Boston
Red Tricycle Boston
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Summer is right around the corner. Before you know it, the kids will be out of school and it will be time to hit the beach! While the water may beckon, those crowded shores leave something to be desired. That’s why we are over-the-moon about Virginia Beach’s newest hotel property, Delta Hotels Virginia Beach Bayfront Suites. Just a quick 3-hour drive from DC, Delta Hotels Virginia Beach is the only private beach hotel on the bay! We’re swooning over this property with water views and sweeping vistas of First Landing State Park. Read on for 7 reasons to book a stay with Delta Hotels Virginia Beach Bayfront Suites NOW!

