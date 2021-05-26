A 100-Year-Old Tortoise Believed to Be a Member of an Extinct Species Was Just Discovered in the Galápagos
After a major effort by scientists, a single galápagos tortoise—a species believed to have been completely extinct—was discovered on Fernandina Island. Experts at Yale University conducted genetic tests to prove that Fran, a 100-year-old tortoise, is in fact a member of a species that was previously assumed to be extinct for over 112 years. Now, researchers are very quickly trying to find a mate in order to preserve this species.