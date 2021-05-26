A 100-Year-Old Tortoise Believed to Be a Member of an Extinct Species Was Just Discovered in the Galápagos

A species of giant tortoise thought to have died out more than a century ago has been found alive on the Galapagos Islands.Scientists confirmed through genetic testing that a single female found during a 2019 expedition to Fernandina Island is in fact part of the species Chelonoidis phantasticus – known as the Fernandina giant tortoise.A DNA sample taken from the female was compared to one taken from the remains of a male from the species.Tortoises of this type had not been seen since 1906, when scientists from the California Academy of Sciences sailed to the Galapagos Islands to carry out...