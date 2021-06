Quick off the heels of its expansion into the Africa and Mexico territories, leading full-service music distributor Symphonic Distribution announces its exciting new partnership with award-winning musician and record producer Dallas Austin. Led by Symphonic’s Senior Client Manager and Hip Hop / R&B A&R Octavius Crouch, the partnership with DAD takes the company’s collaborative ethos to new heights as they open up an opportunity funnel for Hip Hop artists within the Atlanta area and beyond. Having partnered with Dallas Austin’s Rowdy Record’s for a number of years, Symphonic has steadily helped to build a foundation with Austin’s team that they’ll now use as a springboard for the new platform. With both companies focused on the future of the music industry, they’ve found a synergy set-up for success.