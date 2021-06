The story of Brandi Carlile, who celebrates her birthday on June 1, is that of an artist who's always marched to the beat of her own drum -- and been rewarded for it. A native of rural Washington state, Carlile hails from a long line of country singers, which explains why she found herself onstage at the age of eight singing Rosanne Cash’s version of “Tennessee Flat Top Box" alongside her mom and also gravitated toward the Indigo Girls as a teen. After meeting the Hanseroth twins, Phil and Tim, she found her creative foils, and her career began to take off.