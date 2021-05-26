Cancel
Wigan release four and offer new deals to nine others

 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jZ8VJ_0aC9jP9x00
A general view of the DW Stadium (PA Archive)

Wigan have offered new contracts to nine players after retaining their League One status.

Tendayi Darikwa, Joe Dodoo, Lee Evans, Owen Evans, Jamie Jones, Kyle Joseph, Will Keane, Chris Merrie and Viv Solomon-Otabor are all out of contract this summer and have been offered renewed terms.

Zach Clough, Dan Gardner, Alex Perry and Corey Whelan will all leave the club at the end of their existing deals.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “Wigan Athletic would like to thank all those departing for their efforts during their time with the club, and wish them all the best for the future.”

Thelo Aasgaard, Callum Lang, Adam Long, Gavin Massey, Tom Pearce and Luke Robinson are all contracted to the club beyond this summer.

