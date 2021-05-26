Mary Ann Kalman

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM) – Hope College held its Commencement ceremonies for the graduating class of 2021 on Sunday (May 16, 2021). In two separate sessions at Ray & Sue Smith Stadium, a limited number of family and friends were able to witness about 650 participating graduates get their symbolic sheepskin from the Holland school of higher education. “This year, our pomp is occurring under a slightly different set of circumstances,” said Hope President Matthew Scogin in his introductory remarks. “Because of how all of you have endured through these circumstances, we have a lot to celebrate today. The world has thrown a lot at you during your time in college, and if you can survive this, you can do anything. To you have I have one this to day – you are going to crush it.”