Holland, MI

Mary Ann Kalman

By Patty Vandenberg
whtc.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Ann Kalman, age 82, of Holland, passed away on May 22, 2021, at home. Mary Ann Kalman was born in Zeeland, Michigan to Elsie and Clarence Klamt on April 7, 1939. She went on to earn a degree in Bachelor of Nursing from Ferris State University. She worked as a Nurse for Holland Community Hospital for 25 years. She loved her job at Boven Birth Center. She enjoyed many activities with family and friends. Watching her children and grandchildren play various sports throughout their school years. The joy of being a grandma to her, “honey’s” Jack and Megan. Celebrating holidays, birthdays, and all of life’s accomplishments big and small. Traveling with family, and incredibly special friends, Merle and Pat Driesenga. An avid bridge player, in recent years, you would find her every Monday morning at Evergreen Commons playing her favorite card game. Each Thursday evening was shared with Pat and her children Tracey (Driesenga) McKnight and Kelli (Driesenga) Shinabarger and their families.

