ROCK SPRINGS — The westbound off-ramp at Exit 111, Middle Baxter Road, on Interstate 80 near Rock Springs will be closed for construction during the weekend. The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from IHC SCOTT Inc., will be closing the I-80 off-ramp while they pave the mainline as part of a project east of Rock Springs. The closure will take place from Friday, June 4 through Sunday, Jun 6.