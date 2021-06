Hello PGA DFS family! The year's third major championship didn't disappoint, as the U.S. Open went down to the wire Sunday evening. A bunched-up leaderboard provided plenty of drama, but Jon Rahm eventually emerged from the pack at Torrey Pines South. The Spaniard birdied his last two holes of the final round to finish at six-under par and capture the first major championship of his career. A major victory felt almost inevitable for Rahm and it will be interesting to see if this opens up the major-championship floodgates for the talented 26-year-old.