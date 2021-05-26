Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Augusta, ME

Balloon release bill makes it to the Senate 

By Ethan Genter
mdislander.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA – The fight to define intentional balloon releases as an act of littering took a step forward this week.  . The Maine House gave its approval to the proposed prohibition bill, which was filed by state Rep. Genevieve McDonald (D-Stonington).  . The goal was to address an issue that fishermen have...

www.mdislander.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Augusta, ME
Local
Maine Government
Augusta, ME
Society
Augusta, ME
Government
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Senate#Balloon Animals#House Democrats#The Maine House#Discarded Balloons#Earth#Damaging Ocean Life#Plastic Bags#Litter#Maine Audubon#Maine Fishermen#Fight#Straws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Senate
News Break
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Augusta, MEpenbaypilot.com

Sen. Curry bill to help veterans and their families heads to Governor’s desk

AUGUSTA — The Maine Senate passed a bill Thursday from Senator Chip Curry, D-Belfast, to help Maine veterans, service members and their families find employment. LD 374, “An Act To Allow Veterans, Active Duty Service Members and Their Spouses To Apply for Temporary Occupational Licenses and Certifications,” received unanimous, bipartisan support.
San Carlos, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

More on Senate bills 9 and 10

There have recently been several letters to the editor and one Op-Ed that oppose proposed Senate bills 9 and 10 that would require cities to allow owners of single-family lots to build more than one unit on each lot. The intent is to increase the number of overall housing units in the state to reduce the current housing shortage and the cost of housing statewide. The further intent is to increase the diversity of housing choices for those who have been priced out of the current market — young people just graduating from high school or college, young families just starting out, lower-income workers who cannot find housing in the communities they work in, even middle-income workers such as teachers and firefighters.
Texas Statecrossroadstoday.com

President Biden releases a statement on Texas Senate Bill 7

Statement by President Joe Biden on Texas Senate Bill 7:. Today, Texas legislators put forth a bill that joins Georgia and Florida in advancing a state law that attacks the sacred right to vote. It’s part of an assault on democracy that we’ve seen far too often this year—and often disproportionately targeting Black and Brown Americans.
Congress & CourtsJacksonville Daily Progress

Senate approves major spending bills

The Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed the session's two major appropriations bills: one that sets the state budget for the next two years and another to align state accounts with what was budgeted in 2019. That latter bill, HB 2, was also amended to require legislative input on allocation of discretionary federal aid dollars, ensuring that the governor has to call lawmakers back into Austin to deal with billions in pandemic relief funds expected to arrive in Texas after the session ends on May 31st. This guarantees the commitment Governor Greg Abbott made to legislative leadership last week when he promised to add federal aid spending to the agenda of a special session he must call this fall to deal with redistricting.
Concord, NHUnion Leader

Senate approves trio of bills in response to COVID-19

CONCORD — The state Senate on Thursday approved COVID-19 response bills allowing houses of worship to be open during a state of emergency, formalizing a resident’s right to refuse a vaccine and strengthening the Legislature’s say in future emergencies. These measures cleared the Senate during a marathon session in Representatives...
Phoenix, AZmyheraldreview.com

Senate OKs bill to raise legislators' daily allowance

PHOENIX — State lawmakers are moving to raise their own daily allowance — at least for those who don't get to go home every night during the session. On a voice vote late Wednesday the Senate approved a plan to more than triple what legislators from the state's 14 rural counties collect for the days the legislature is in session.
Conway, NHconwaydailysun.com

Senate to discuss mugshot bill today

CONWAY — A bill that would prevent law enforcement agencies from providing mugshot photos of suspects to the public and press under most circumstances is slated to be taken up by the N.H. Senate today. The bill, HB 125, was sponsored by state Reps. Nicole Klein-Knight and Donald Bouchard, both...
Harrisburg, PAThe Tribune-Democrat

Senate panel green-lights police radar bill

HARRISBURG – Long-debated legislation to allow local police to use radar for speed enforcement moved out of the Senate Transportation Committee Tuesday. A similar bill was approved by the House Transportation Committee earlier this year. Pennsylvania is the only state in the country that bars local police from using radar...
Washington, DCFOX43.com

Senate committee to hear DC Statehood bill in June

WASHINGTON — A U.S. Senate committee will hold a hearing on S. 51, the Washington, D.C. Admission Act, in June according to a Senate aide. It will mark only the second time in history that a Senate hearing will hear discussion about establishing D.C. as the 51st state within the United States. The only other hearing came in 2014.
Austin, TXDallas News

Texas Senate passes medical marijuana expansion bill

AUSTIN -- The Texas Senate on Tuesday gave final approval to a bill expanding Texas’ medical marijuana program to include all forms of PTSD and cancer, though it underwent significant changes due to a committee substitute. Despite soaring through the House with bipartisan support, the proposal appeared to be doomed...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
107 JAMZ

George Floyd Police Reform Bill Stalls in Senate

Today marks one year since George Floyd was smothered to death under the knee of former police officer Derek Chauvin. This heinous crime is one of hundreds of murders committed by rogue police officers, many who met no punishment at all. Floyd's family paid a visit to the White House...
Albuquerque, NMMinneapolis Star Tribune

US senator weighs in on New Mexico stream access fight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich is weighing in on a long-running dispute in New Mexico over public access to rivers and streams that flow through private property. The Democratic lawmaker is taking aim at a rule adopted by the state Game Commission in 2018 that gives landowners the...
Wyoming StateSheridan Media

Senator Barasso Says BLM Director Nominee Not Good For Wyoming

U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources (ENR), recently delivered the following remarks at a nominations hearing. The hearing featured testimony from Ms. Tracy Stone-Manning (D-MT), nominee to be director of the Bureau of Land Management; Ms. Shalanda Baker, nominee to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Bipartisan group of senators release report on Capitol attack, make recommendations

A bipartisan group of Senators on Tuesday released its report on the deadly Capitol riot on Jan. 6 and offered recommendations to help prevent another security breach. The Government Affairs Committee and the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration announced the investigation two days after the riot occurred. The months-long investigation included two hearings and committees reviewed thousands of documents, a press release said. Members interviewed workers from the Capitol Police and other law enforcement agencies.
Congress & Courtscannabisnewsworld.com

New Mexico Marijuana Legalization Bill Heads To Senate Floor Following Contentious Committee Hearing

During a marathon hearing that stretched into the early hours on Thursday, a New Mexico Senate panel narrowly approved a bill to legalize marijuana, setting up a floor vote with just days to go before the end of the legislative session. The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the measure, House Bill 12, on a 5–4 vote, with Chairman Joe Cervantes (D) siding with the panel’s three Republican members in opposition. Many saw the Judiciary Committee, where a similar legalization bill died last year, as the legislation’s biggest obstacle on its path to becoming law. The proposal has already passed the House of Representatives last month and earned the backing of key Senate leaders. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) has also repeatedly called for the policy change and included legalization in her 2021 legislative agenda. The NM Senate Judiciary Committee voted to do-pass (5-4) CS/CS/HB 12/aaaaa. The bill enacts the Cannabis Regulation Act, a plan for regulation and licensing of commercial #cannabis production / distribution / sale / consumption by people 21+. #nmleg #nmpol #nmlegis #nmgov pic.twitter.com/7lZrSL0y0j — NM Senate Democrats (@NMSenateDems) March 18, 2021 The bill has three major components, lead sponsor Rep. Javier Martínez (D) said at the hearing: protecting existing medical marijuana patients, ensuring racial justice in how cannabis is legalized and establishing smart regulatory and tax systems. “Is this bill perfect? Probably not,” he acknowledged. “Should this bill move forward, should we legalize cannabis in New Mexico this year, I can assure you that we will all be up here next year, making tweaks. That’s the way it should be…because good policy and good law should be evolving, especially when we attempt to do something as big as this.” If passed, the bill would legalize possession and personal cultivation of marijuana, as well as sales from licensed retailers.…