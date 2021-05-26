Finding the Good Club House Music in Your Area

Beyond The Stars (GU Moog dancers dub) (7:50) Review: Poland is slowly becoming something of a house music hotspot, thanks in part to the efforts of high-profile artists such as Catz N Dogz and long-serving scene veterans such as Martin Mamzer AKA Aphreme. The latter is in fine form on 'Beyond The Stars', which marks the vinyl debut of his previously digital-only Octave Moods imprint. In its original form, the track is a wonderfully expansive, warming and tactile slab of deep house perfection in which Genevieve's sweet lead vocals (and occasional spoken word interjections from Mamzer) rise above an attractive mixture of old school deep house beats, spacey Moog bass, starry chords and twinkling melodies. Glenn Underground excels on his flipside remix, offering a tighter groove, heavier analogue bass, even more spacey synths and a dreamier mood.