Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Finding the Good Club House Music in Your Area

By ONEEDM
oneedm.com
 13 days ago

So, you want to feel the good at electronic dance music? So, do I. I remember my first real club when I was a teenager. It was in the basement of a house with a bar and several other people scattered about on a Saturday evening. It was a really...

oneedm.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Good Music#Edm Music#Electronic Dance Music#New Music#Fun House#The Good Club House Music#Basement#Lovers#Friends#Downtown Manhattan#Rave Parties#Things#Los Angeles#Miami
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
EDM
Related
Relationship Adviceoneedm.com

Finding a DJ For Your Event

Finding these electronic dance music companies online has been made much easier over recent years. Many times they will charge a flat rate fee for an hour of searching. Before purchasing them, check to see how much they actually cost. Another good thing about electronic dance music companies, especially those that are set up as non-profits, is that most are completely free. That means you can sometimes donate money to them instead of using a credit card. This is a nice option if you don’t feel like spending money.
Berkeley, CADaily Californian

Chasing your music dream

One day, I let my curiosity get the better of me. I posted on my Instagram story for the first time in who knows how long. I created a poll: “Did you ever want to become a musician?” The results that stared back at me 24 hours later were both surprising and not at all surprising at the same time. Seventy-seven percent of my followers, at some point in their lives, aspired to be a singer, instrumentalist or songwriter. Note the past tense.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Electronic Dance Music House

Electronic dance music or EDM is gaining popularity these days. With the help of new technology, people can make their own beats using a laptop. After creating a beat with the help of some instruments you can share it on the internet for others to enjoy. Electronic dance music is not only enjoyed by youngsters. Adults as well as teenagers are also very much excited about this form of music. It gives a new dimension to the parties by making the atmosphere more exciting and fun.
Musicjuno.co.uk

Funky / Club House

Beyond The Stars (GU Moog dancers dub) (7:50) Review: Poland is slowly becoming something of a house music hotspot, thanks in part to the efforts of high-profile artists such as Catz N Dogz and long-serving scene veterans such as Martin Mamzer AKA Aphreme. The latter is in fine form on 'Beyond The Stars', which marks the vinyl debut of his previously digital-only Octave Moods imprint. In its original form, the track is a wonderfully expansive, warming and tactile slab of deep house perfection in which Genevieve's sweet lead vocals (and occasional spoken word interjections from Mamzer) rise above an attractive mixture of old school deep house beats, spacey Moog bass, starry chords and twinkling melodies. Glenn Underground excels on his flipside remix, offering a tighter groove, heavier analogue bass, even more spacey synths and a dreamier mood.
Musicdailymusicroll.com

Nazariff’s upcoming track ‘Your Spell’ will introduce the audience to the magnificence of witch house music

American producer and DJ, Nazariff presents an astonishing versatility by mixing diverse rhythmic elements in his upcoming witch house soundtrack, ‘Your Spell’. Electronic dance music is full of surprises with its numerous sub-genres and micro-genres. Witch house is one of its finest and most creative micro-genre that is creating a powerful ripple in the global music industry. Supremely creative DJ and music producer Rodger Edmonds, better known by his stage name Nazariff, is bringing the brilliant form of post witch house resonance to mainstream music. He will be releasing a new single, ‘Your Spell’ on 25th May, making the genre more acceptable to the audience by blurring the edges that separate mainstream from obscure. The rhythmic elements and electronic instrumentation used in the track form an incredible backdrop for the power-packed and alluring vocal performance.
MusicMessenger

Be kind, open your ears and make your music

I like music. I can, for brief moments, listen to nearly anything. I do not always understand or appreciate it, but I can try. My current tastes tend toward classical and bluegrass, but if you were to walk into my office you might hear traditional Andean pipes, Eastern European folk music, or Ethiopian rap. The variety boggles the mind. It is all beautiful to someone, or at least meaningful.
Musicmixmag.net

Chicago councillor calls for two 24-hour house music clubs

A Chicago councillor has called for two 24-hour clubs that only play house music to be hosted in the city. City Councillor Carlos Ramirez-Rosa made the suggestion on Twitter, saying the clubs would help “tap into the international market for Chicago house music.”. Read this next: 30 of the best...
MusicJamBase

White Denim Releases ‘Crystal Bullets’ Single

Today, White Denim shared the new single “Crystal Bullets” from a forthcoming 12″ vinyl release. The Austin-based quartet also unveiled a video for the new song starring fellow Austin-based musician Buffalo Hunt. “Crystal Bullets” arrives with “King Tears” on 12″ vinyl via White Denim’s English Mallard label on July 23.
Tetonia, IDTeton Valley News

Tetonia Club anticipating a full summer of live music

After a pandemic stricken summer 2020, the Tetonia Club is excited to get back to a more normal looking live music calendar in 2021. Scott Kauf, owner of the Tetonia Club, has been busy at work making adjustments and improvements to the establishment’s infrastructure. “We’re happy to be finding a...
Chicago, ILEDMTunes

Chicago Official Pitches 24-Hour House Music Clubs

Chicago is the birthplace of house music, and one alderman wants to make sure that’s celebrated. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa tweeted on Monday that many tourists are “shocked” to learn no late night clubs exist that promote the sound born in the Windy City. Most clubs close at 2AM in Chicago. Some,...
Sonoma County, CAsonomacountygazette.com

Embrace your musical self

Were you one of those kids who was always banging on stuff? Tapping spoons on the dinner table, patting out rhythms on your desk at school? Dreaming of twirling your sticks up there on your throne...behind a huge drum set...in front of an entire stadium of adoring fans? And you STILL just wanna bang on the drum all day?
MusicThrive Global

WOLFCLUB: “Find people who can champion your music and support you”

Find people who can champion your music and support you. No one ever makes it anywhere entirely by themselves without support. We’ve been lucky enough to come across people from the BBC, from labels, licensing companies who have helped us progress further than we would on our own. As part...
PetsOcean City Today

Finding your roots

After writing occasionally about my dogs, which is usually out of desperation, since writing about one’s pets as if they’re human is one of the oldest and cheapest writing tricks there is, it occurred to me that absolutely no one knows what they look like or the circumstances preceding their arrival at my home.
Mcalester, OKMcAlester News

Dancing Rabbit Music Festival 'a hopping good time'

Organizers of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival are hopeful they're hopping down the path to making McAlester a major musical destination once again. Blake Lynch, one of the festival organizers, says he and the others who put the festival together were pleased at how the festival's initial event worked out during the May 8 event featuring Charlie Parr and special guest Jake Simpson, with more scheduled through the summer.
Detroit, MImetroparent.com

Open the World of Music to Your Child

After a pandemic year that nearly silenced live music, hitting choirs especially hard, Jeremy David Tarrant has high hopes that we might be on the cusp of a Golden Age of choral singing and the Cathedral Choir School of Metropolitan Detroit is ready to help children be part of it.
TV & Videoswordpress.org

Episode 10: Finding the Good In Disagreement

Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 11:54. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | PocketCasts | RSS | Spotify | Stitcher. To Agree, disagree, and everything in-between. In this episode, Josepha talks about forming opinions and decision-making in the WordPress project. Have a question you’d like answered?...
Nashville, TNtennesseestar.com

Music Spotlight: Bailey Callahan

NASHVILLE, Tennessee Bailey Callahan is a girl who lights up a room. She is a singer/songwriter and recording artist who comes from sunny Florida and now makes Nashville her home. Callahan got into music when her grandmother made a bet. She said she would give $50 to the first grandchild...
TV Seriesdramabeans.com

Sell Your Haunted House

In this episode, our team takes some time to piece themselves back together in the wake of recent events, and begin to understand each other and themselves a little bit better. Reunited at last, they face down their biggest foe with aid from an unlikely ally, but just when things seem to be looking up for our heroes, a tragic twist of fate puts one member in serious peril.
Musicaquariumdrunkard.com

Jenn Wasner (Flock of Dimes/Wye Oak) and Tōth :: In Conversation

As Flock of Dimes and a member of Wye Oak, Jenn Wasner stretches melodies and rhythms into fascinating and emotionally evocative shapes—which is probably why Alex Toth sought her out to guest on two sections on You And Me And Everything, his latest album under the Tōth banner. While many artists play it close to the chest, these two collaborators specialize in emotional honestly, and tellingly, when they get together the conversation tends to get deep quickly, as was the case in a recent exchange about creative practice, acceptance, meditation podcasts, the music industry hustle, and much more.
Minnesota Statekaxe.org

Minnesota Music Notes Featuring Good Morning Bedlam

This week on Minnesota Music Notes Brett Carter features Good Morning Bedlam, an indie folk trio out of Minneapolis. Good Morning Bedlam has become a staying force in the folk genre and has played support shows with artists such as Sawyer Fredericks, of the Voice, The Accidentals, and the Way Down Wanderers. GMB has been featured on Bluegrass Today, State and Water, and Paste Magazine, among others.