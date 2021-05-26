Finding the Good Club House Music in Your Area

American producer and DJ, Nazariff presents an astonishing versatility by mixing diverse rhythmic elements in his upcoming witch house soundtrack, ‘Your Spell’. Electronic dance music is full of surprises with its numerous sub-genres and micro-genres. Witch house is one of its finest and most creative micro-genre that is creating a powerful ripple in the global music industry. Supremely creative DJ and music producer Rodger Edmonds, better known by his stage name Nazariff, is bringing the brilliant form of post witch house resonance to mainstream music. He will be releasing a new single, ‘Your Spell’ on 25th May, making the genre more acceptable to the audience by blurring the edges that separate mainstream from obscure. The rhythmic elements and electronic instrumentation used in the track form an incredible backdrop for the power-packed and alluring vocal performance.