Israel is among best allies of US (Letters)

By Letters to the Editor
Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 13 days ago
Israel is one of the United States’ best allies, not only in the Middle East, but across the world! Yet the Obama-Biden administration (and John Kerry) attempted to stab them in the back in the United Nations, interfering with their elections and siding with terrorist organizations against them. While the...

www.masslive.com
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
