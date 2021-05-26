Cancel
Mark Hamill Hilariously Recalls Luke’s Rancor Battle

By Alessa Dufresne
Inside the Magic
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleEver since Mark Hamill reprised his role of Luke Skywalker on The Mandalorian’s Season 2 finale, his always active social media presence has been even more noticeable. The actor even joined in on the May the Fourth festivities by poking fun at himself, noting that he likely will never be a part of a franchise as big as Star Wars! That being said, Star Wars fans always get a kick when Hamill references the George Lucas-created franchise online.

Movies
CinemaBlend

Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Had The Best Response To A Dad Pretending To Use The Force On His Kid

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. If you’re a Star Wars fan who’s active on Twitter or just a general user in need of some positive content, might I recommend following Mark Hamill? The legendary actor is a pure delight and always manages to provide fans with a good joke or sweet tidbit about his time making George Lucas’ fan-favorite franchise. Another cool aspect of his social media presence is that he enjoys interacting with the fans and dishing out a perfect response if one does something funny. Well, this was the case once again when he spotted a video of a dad pretending to use the Force on his baby.
Celebrities

Mark Hamill Celebrates Carrie Fisher’s Walk of Fame Star Announcement

Mark Hamill on Friday night celebrated the announcement that his space sister Carrie Fisher would finally be bestowed a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The late actress is among 38 honorees who will have their names forever enshrined along the popular Los Angeles landmark, including Francis Ford Coppola, Macaulay Culkin, Willem Dafoe, Salma Hayek, James Hong, Helen Hunt, Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Ray Liotta and Ewan McGregor.
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Grieving Dad Has A Touching Exchange With Mark Hamill After Star Wars Actor Showed Up For His Terminally Ill Son

The term “family” gets thrown around a lot with regards to the Fast & Furious franchise -- which continues its adventures this weekend when F9 lands in theaters. But the “OG” family of Hollywood blockbuster fandom has been and always will be Star Wars, which has been cultivating generations of fans since the 1970s, and shows zero signs of slowing down. It helps when the leaders of the tribe, especially Mark Hamill, continually go out of their way to forge heartfelt connections with members of the fandom, of all ages and races. This is just the latest example.
Movies
CinemaBlend

Mark Hamill Stirs Up The Star Wars Milk Debate Again So Let The Fan Arguing Begin

Blue milk or green milk? Ever since the introduction of green milk in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans have been wondering which is better. Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, has shared his thoughts on the blue milk served at the Galaxy's Edge amusement park and has revealed the truth about the infamous green milk for The Last Jedi. Mark Hamill has now stirred up the debate again, sparking fans to argue (the way Star Wars fans love to do).
Movies
CinemaBlend

Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Joking About Luke And Leia’s Infamous Kiss

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. In the world of Star Wars, some plot points will never stop being the butt of endless jokes. And the one that started it all was the fact that before they were revealed to be brother and sister, Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia shared what would become an infamous kiss in The Empire Strikes Back. And after 41 years, even Mark Hamill himself can’t stop cracking wise about this moment that fans have never let go of.
Relationships
Fatherly

Luke Skywalker Praises Dad’s Hilarious Jedi Baby Skills

The relationship between fathers and their children is often complicated in the Star Wars universe but one dad from our world managed to borrow some Jedi Mind Tricks to bond with his son by convincing the toddler he knows how to use the Force. And lucky for all of us, this adorable interaction was caught on video and shared on the internet for our enjoyment.
Movies

Hayden Christensen Rumored to Be in Talks for Standalone Darth Vader Show

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Never in a million years did some of us expect to see it go down but Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen are finally heading back home to the Star Wars franchise thanks to Lucasfilm's expansion through Disney+. The two actors are set to reunite in the upcoming Obi-Wan series which takes place a full decade after the jaw-dropping events of Revenge of the Sith. Obviously, the title is a dead giveaway that the series will revolve around Anakin Skywalker's former mentor Obi-Wan Kenobi so it's safe to assume that Christensen could only make a few appearances on the project.
Celebrities

Mark Hamill feels honored to visit sick children as Luke Skywalker

Mark Hamill feels honored to be able to make sick kids happy as Luke Skywalker. The 69-year-old actor - who rose to worldwide stardom by playing the iconic character in the money-spinning sci-fi franchise - has revealed he feels a responsibility to make himself available for his fans, after he received a message from a father whose nine-year-old son passed away in April 2017.
Celebrities

Mark Hamill congratulates late Carrie Fisher on Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Mark Hamill has congratulated his ‘Star Wars’ co-star Carrie Fisher on her new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The late actress – who passed away in 2016 – was among those announced to be receiving a coveted star on the Walk of Fame as part of the 2022 honourees list, and to celebrate the occasion, her co-star Mark took to Instagram to heap praise on the Princess Leia star.
Movies

‘Mandalorian’ Director Revealed as ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Showrunner

Soon Star Wars fans will be transported back to the post-Galactic Empire world that Lucasfilm set up so interestingly in Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian. The Book of Boba Fett is set to debut this December, bringing back Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand in their own Star Wars spinoff.
Movies

Ming-Na Wen on Fennec Shand, The Mandalorian, and The Book of Boba Fett

The Mandalorian spoilers follow. It's not every day you talk to a Disney princess. Or a Marvel superhero. Or even a medical doctor, come to think of it. But thanks to Mulan, Agents of SHIELD, and ER, Ming-Na Wen is all of those things to so many people. And just recently, Wen added yet another enviable role to her resume, that of The Mandalorian bounty hunter, Fennec Shand.