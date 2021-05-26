Double Zero
If you’re going to choose a single place to eat vegan pizza in New York, it should be this spot in the East Village. Dishing out plant-based personal pies from a custom-built wood-burning over, Double Zero’s pizzas both look and taste delicious. Start with a classic margherita before trying the artichoke pie and spicy arrabiata. The former is made with cashew cream, diced tomatoes, and spinach caramelized onion while the latter has tomato, marinara sauce, cauliflower, shiitake bacon, and basil.www.theinfatuation.com