Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Double Zero

By Anna Rahmanan
Posted by 
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’re going to choose a single place to eat vegan pizza in New York, it should be this spot in the East Village. Dishing out plant-based personal pies from a custom-built wood-burning over, Double Zero’s pizzas both look and taste delicious. Start with a classic margherita before trying the artichoke pie and spicy arrabiata. The former is made with cashew cream, diced tomatoes, and spinach caramelized onion while the latter has tomato, marinara sauce, cauliflower, shiitake bacon, and basil.

www.theinfatuation.com
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
396
Followers
2K+
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Village#Diced Tomatoes#Food Drink#Tomato Sauce#Marinara Sauce#Margherita#Cashew Cream#Spinach Caramelized Onion#Bacon#Vegan Pizza#Pies#Cauliflower#Taste#Basil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Outerspace

Outerspace is a Bushwick concert venue turned backyard restaurant where you should host at least one big group meal outside this summer. But we’re not just saying that because of the picnic tables, cocktail pitchers, or psychedelic pop playlist. The main draw here is a mashup dinner series with Vietnamese pop-up Ha’s Đặc Biệt and Cambodian pop-up Kreung that’s running all summer 2021. Standout dishes like a minty herb salad topped with roasted peanuts and a half roasted chicken covered in lemongrass-chili juice had us sending impulsive “you need to try this” texts in the middle of dinner. And smaller plates like the tender pork satay served with buttery roti from A&A and grilled corn on the cob made us consider starting a conga line around the plant-filled patio. Whatever you do, pair your fresh summer feast with a pandan gimlet on a Saturday night and then take your crew around the corner to Honey’s to keep the party going.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Sumi

When you’re looking for some high quality sushi, you should head to Sumi. The second restaurant by chef Endo, this Westbourne Grove spot is more down-to-earth than his eighth-floor omakase counter in White City, with a calming interior and a covered front terrace offering a mix of big sharing tables and tables for two. Despite being a lot more lowkey, the sushi is still the same sky-high standard, and with a small-ish à la carte menu of main dishes like mushroom gohan, and a sushi menu of nigiri, sashimi, and hand rolls, you can’t really go wrong. The nigiri is exceptional, and if you’re not in the mood to spend £100+ on lunch, then stick to the raw fish and steer clear of the ‘main’ section.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Sushi Heads

Sushi Heads is a teeny, tiny Japanese shop and takeaway counter that’s hidden on Phillip Lane. When you first walk in you’ll see a couple of freezers packed full of frozen dumplings, an array of bottled sauces, a cute cartoon sushi mural, and a couple of Furbys whose existence we choose not to question. You’ll probably spend a small fortune on Japanese cards, custard dorayaki, and chilli garlic kombu oil alongside your sushi order here, but that’s just the risk you have to take. Despite being so small they’ve got everything from donburi to nigiri to choose from, but it’s the katsu ebu futomaki that we’re really into. That being said, you can’t go wrong with a classic spicy tuna roll or a little salmon sashimi either.
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Infatuation

Hudson Smokehouse

This South Bronx spot makes exceptional smoked chicken wings in a dry rub, along with a ton of other meat and BBQ sides that are perfect for a big, casual group meal. Dipping Hudson Smokehouse’s wings into their homemade apply, vinegar-based BBQ sauce tastes like Fall decided to throw itself a party. So we recommend coming during their weekday Happy Hour (from 3-6pm), and loading up on wings, and baked beans laden with pineapple and pieces of tender brisket.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Contra

Perfect For: Date Night Dining Solo Drinking Good Wine. Contra originally opened in 2013 with a $55 five-course set menu. In both price and temperament, the Lower East Side restaurant’s experience went against the grain of typical fine dining. Like what punk rock did to disco in the ’70s, but in this case, with a rotating menu of seasonal, experimental dishes. On any given night, you might have come face to face with monkfish roasted on the bone, or a dessert that looked like a fistful of sand and tasted like pie.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Fisherman’s Outlet

Fisherman’s Outlet is a cool little seafood shack on the edge of Downtown LA. Established in 1961 (and officially recognized as a Downtown Landmark Restaurant by the city), it’s one of those places that feels like a rare find in Los Angeles, with a spacious outdoor patio, lots of red beach umbrellas, and a clientele that brings together construction workers on their lunch breaks with families grabbing something to eat. In other words, there’s no annoying scene here, just a counter full of raw crustaceans and a menu filled with solid New England-style seafood.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Chameleon

Contrary to popular belief, you are allowed to really stan a salad and also love the sesh. If you agree, then we would like to introduce you to Chameleon. This high-energy restaurant in a Grade I listed building near Regent’s Park serves a menu of Tel Aviv-inspired sharing plates alongside the musical offerings of a nice lady in a gold-glittered gown who wanders around their self-anointed ‘God’s Garden’ playing an electric violin. Yes, it is all a bit ridiculous, but the cocktails are great and the fattoush salad up there with the best in London. This probably isn’t the place for you if you like a side of peaceful solitude with your meal, but if you’re into partying over a feta-fest in a very lovely garden then you’ll love it.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Buster Mantis

There’s an array of gleaming and somewhat questionable-looking bars within the vicinity of Deptford station. Because all bars part of glassy new build developments are questionable by virtue of looking like a shiny Be @ One you’d find at Terminal 5. In Buster Mantis, you’ll find a lower-key local spot under the arches that suits cocktails with a side of salt cod fritters. You’ll want to lean more on the booze than the bites, but, if you’re looking for somewhere dimly lit and open post-midnight on the weekend, it’s a decent shout.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

LPM Restaurant & Bar

If you’re at LPM, there’s a good chance you are celebrating something. Or, you found $300 dollars on the ground and suddenly got a craving for upscale French food. Either way, this place is a good special occasion spot if you’re in the mood for white tablecloths and escargot. Don’t expect a DJ booth or an upbeat atmosphere. LPM is more old school fine dining. The servers wear suits and the dining room feels palatial. But the food is still the main event here. The escargot, fried zucchini flowers (beignets de fleurs de courgette), and risotto are all very good, and LPM is definitely one of the better French restaurants in town.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

High Water

Some cocktail bars are all moustached mixologists and funky ingredients. Others are pumping music and too cool for school. But High Water is neither of these. It’s just a straightforward, not too fancy, moodily lit cocktail bar that wants you to have a good time (and get drunk). This is a pretty-much-everyone bar that’s totally unpretentious. The drinks are decent and under a tenner, the inside perfect for boozy dates and boisterous groups alike, and there’s seating out front on the strip as well.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Infatuation

5 Great New Breakfast Tacos In NYC

Portable, convenient, and filling, breakfast tacos are in many ways the perfect food. Which is why it’s exciting that a bunch of NYC restaurants are serving phenomenal flour or corn tortillas filled with eggs, cheese, potatoes, and bacon or breakfast right now. So if you’re looking for a new handheld meal good enough to make you shed a tear of joy before 10am, here are five new places where you can find them.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Eat Vietnam

Eat Vietnam Bar B Grill is the restaurant to go to for an unapologetically slap-up Vietnamese meal around SE8. In fact, it’s probably the restaurant to go to for a slap-up Vietnamese meal in London. Sorry, fellow Kingsland Road heads. The menu is vast but the quality is consistent. Cánh gà, shatteringly crisp chicken wings glazed in house sauce - a tangy glaze that’s equal parts aromatic as it is rootin’ and tootin’ - are faultless. Actually any meat special here is likely worth a spot on your table. Of course, there’s bún and phở as well. Bring numbers.
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Infatuation

The 7 Best Dishes We Ate In May

In May, our calendars started to fill up and we found ourselves having more and more of a love-hate relationship with the idea of socializing (we’ll get through this). We also ate a lot. From giant hoagies to Spanish tapas, here are the 7 best things we ate during the entire month.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

The Dog & Bell

Some of Deptford’s newer and glossier eating and drinking establishments run on an evening-only Wednesday to Saturday schedule. So it’s worth knowing about a pub for a pint or two if you’re waiting around. Or rather, it’s just worth knowing about a great pub full stop. The Dog & Bell is certainly that. Maroon, carpeted, and with a group of cheery maroon-cheeked locals who may or may not be strangers to a kip on the carpet - this is a 10/10 temple of drinking.
LifestylePosted by
The Infatuation

17 Quiet Patios Because This Is All Still A Bit Much

The world is reopening, people are getting vaccinated, and we sense a tinge of optimism in the air - or maybe that’s the pollen. Anyway, it’s all very exciting, but maybe you’re someone who wants to take things slow. After all, you just spent a year in relative solitude, and the idea of hanging out on a packed parklet and chatting with people you haven’t seen since 2019 is borderline social whiplash. Not to worry. Just head to one of these 17 San Francisco patios that offer quiet, comfortable settings where you can eat and drink outside. In peace.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Infatuation

7 New Things To Do & Eat In Chicago This Week

As vaccination rates continue to rise and restrictions have lifted, the concept of “making plans” has officially re-entered our lives. And if you’re looking for things to do, you’re in the right place. Here are are seven new openings, events, and special menus to check out this week. The Things.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Infatuation

Duke of Wellington

The Duke, as its fondly referred to by locals old and young, is a proper pub. You’ve got your Gordon’s and your Absolut on the top shelf and some ice in your glass if you’re lucky. Inside pints are pulled, the Premier League is playing, and the pool table is up for grabs if you’ve got a pound to put down. While outside groups spill out past the tables onto the grassy square opposite. If heaven is a place on earth, it might well look like this.
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Infatuation

10 London Salads That Will Actually Bring You Joy

Like taxes and forever clicking ‘update tomorrow’, salads often feel like a sad and inevitable part of adulthood you impose upon yourself after four days of frozen chicken nuggets and countless pints. But it doesn’t have to be that way. Open your heart, open your mind, and most importantly, open your stomach to a world where salads can actually be delicious and filling. In fact, when the sun is shining and the vegetables are on point, you can’t get better than one of these great London salads. From a build-your-own Shoreditch spot that has huge ‘al desko’ potential to a fattoush salad that comes with a side of big party energy, these are the vegetable-packed dishes that absolutely won’t make you sad.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Where To Watch Football And Eat Good Food

Football! Footy! The beautiful game! These are the kind of things that someone who doesn’t care about football, and, more importantly, doesn’t have a menu to distract them will say as you mouth expletives at a screen and occasionally point to the heavens. This is why it’s always important when going out to watch football to choose somewhere that 1) serves good food, and 2) has enough screens to allow you to melodramatically walk off if need be. Here are 12 spots that have both.