Double Zero

Outerspace is a Bushwick concert venue turned backyard restaurant where you should host at least one big group meal outside this summer. But we’re not just saying that because of the picnic tables, cocktail pitchers, or psychedelic pop playlist. The main draw here is a mashup dinner series with Vietnamese pop-up Ha’s Đặc Biệt and Cambodian pop-up Kreung that’s running all summer 2021. Standout dishes like a minty herb salad topped with roasted peanuts and a half roasted chicken covered in lemongrass-chili juice had us sending impulsive “you need to try this” texts in the middle of dinner. And smaller plates like the tender pork satay served with buttery roti from A&A and grilled corn on the cob made us consider starting a conga line around the plant-filled patio. Whatever you do, pair your fresh summer feast with a pandan gimlet on a Saturday night and then take your crew around the corner to Honey’s to keep the party going.