The R&A said that the Open Championship will allow 32,000 fans on site per day during next month’s tournament at Royal St. George’s. “We are pleased to now be able to proceed with our plans for having a significant attendance at this year’s Championship,” R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said in a statement. “These fans will play a huge role in creating a very special atmosphere as the world’s best players compete for the Claret Jug and we look forward to welcoming them to Royal St George’s.”