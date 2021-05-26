Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

All Night Skate

By Hannah Albertine
Posted by 
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For anyone particularly into nostalgia, neon, and strong frozen Painkillers, mark our words that All Night Skate will be your bar of the summer (possibly your whole year). This Bed-Stuy spot is heavily themed around the late-night roller rink parties you may or may not have attended as a child. Meaning there’s an entire room dedicated to retro arcade games, a second-floor balcony for people who are presumably very cool, glowing lights, and a jukebox (playing music you legally must dance to. Despite all of the fun decor, we feel a need to clarify that there is no actual roller skating to be done at All Night Skate (our server told us that insurance probably wouldn’t take kindly to mixing alcohol with shoes with wheels). Although if you bring a pair of skates, you do get a 10% discount - but then you might have to carry skates to the apartment of a person you met here.

www.theinfatuation.com
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
394
Followers
2K+
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roller Skating#Alcohol#Roller Skates#Night Games#Dance Music#Neon Lights#Fun#Retro Arcade Games#Shoes#Wheels#Nostalgia#Bed Stuy#Frozen#Strong Frozen Painkillers#Discount
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Music
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Allen, TXcityofallen.org

Beat the Heat Skate

Join us for fun, on-ice activities including bowling, shuffle board and a fun obstacle course. All on-ice participants must wear skates. Bring a non-perishable food item and get a free skate rental.
Swimming & Surfingslugmag.com

Skate Photo Feature: Max Offit

Skate spots are everywhere. You just have to be able to see them. Like this gem with Max Offit. It’s not obvious—it’s unique and dangerous. Even though it’s not a big spot, there are lots of “what if ____ went wrong … ” possibilities. That first attempt gets your heart pounding. Then that initial fear gets overtaken by the adrenaline and before you know it, you’re rolling away.
Irvine, CAirvinestandard.com

Join the roller skating craze

In case you haven’t heard, roller skating is back and bigger than ever. And the owners of Atomic Ballroom dance studio are all over it. Nikki and Shesha Marvin opened the Atomic Skate Exchange in Irvine last summer after hearing there was a shortage of skates because so many people had joined the craze.
Roscoe, NYPosted by
The Infatuation

Roscoe's

See that line down the blocks of Halsted? __Condragulations, you’ve found Roscoe’s Tavern, which is one of the most popular places to go if you’re queer and love Drag Race. The large front area is a great place to grab a few drinks while watching the latest cast members lip sync for their lives (Check them out every Monday at 7pm for a free viewing party of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under). After the episode ends in its usual dramatic fashion, head to the dance floor in the back accompanied by wonderful DJs and sometimes old cast members from the show. The clientele tends to be mixed when it comes to gender identity and it’s an open inclusive space for all.
Montrose County, COMontrose Daily Press

OUTDOORS: All about night vision

Today we have many things to help us see in the darkness. Night vision technology has advanced several generations, so much in fact; the first generation seems Stone Age. Add to that all the infrared equipment and it is almost like nightfall no longer matters. When I was a kid,...
Sportsdigg.com

Skate Sickly And Carry A Big Stick

Regardless of your experience on the board, the Kahuna stick is a great accessory for any skater. If your balance and control still isn't perfect, having a stick will help you gain confidence on the board. But if you're already skilled at shredding, the addition of this tool opens up new trick avenues.
Kidsthewealthrace.com

Kids Skate Free All Summer Long!

Dwelling » Freebies » Youngsters Skate Free: Free curler skating passes for youths all summer time lengthy!. Printed: by Meg on June 5, 2021 | This publish could comprise affiliate hyperlinks. Learn my disclosure coverage right here. Searching for some frugal summer time enjoyable? Youngsters skate free all summer time...
KidsPosted by
Wide Open Country

Roller Skates for Kids Will Keep Your Little Ones Skating Through Summer

Like a lot of 90s trends, roller sports have been on a big comeback. Instagram is full of Gen-X influencers dancing around on Chicago skates, but we Millennials remember the good ol' days of strapping on some knee pads and hitting the asphalt with our inline blades. Re-live your youth and teach your youngins' about some real outdoor fun with a pair of roller skates for kids.
Oklahoma City, OKKFOR

Skating rink opening at Scissortail Park

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for something fun to do this Memorial Day weekend, a fun new activity is opening to the public at Scissortail Park. Sky Rink at Scissortail Park will open for the 2021 season on Thursday, May 27, beginning at 10 a.m. Scissortail Park’s...
Lake Mills, IAlmgraphic.com

Lake Mills Skate Park open

The Lake Mills Skate Park is open and the new colorful artwork, designed and painted by LMHS art students, adorns several of the ramps. Full text available to online subscribers only. To purchase an online subscription, please click here.
MusicRide BMX

Holding Pattern, The 4 Skate Co

The 4 Skate Co is proud to present Holding Pattern. Its latest video project featuring 4 team riders: Rowan White, Mike Martin, Harry Clark, Louie Dodd, Tom Bentley and Adam Davies. Music: Force Quit. Filmed and Edited by Blake Manning.
Hattiesburg, MSwmcarey.edu

Carey Dinner Theatre returns with “All Night Strut!”

After a hiatus last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, Carey Dinner Theatre returns to live performances in July with a musical revue – “The All Night Strut!”. The revue showcases popular music from the 1920s-50s. It runs nightly July 8-24, except Sundays, at Joe and Virginia Tatum Theatre on William Carey University’s Hattiesburg campus. Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. and the performance follows.
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

Roller skating is back in Bismarck, this time with skate rentals

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Roller skating is back at the Capital Ice Complex in Bismarck, this time with a skate rental option. Previously, everyone had to bring his or her own skates. Bismarck Parks and Rec has partnered with BisMan Bombshellz Roller Derby to purchase 55 pairs of skates of...
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Groovin’ Bean Coffee Bar & Lounge

Miamians love their coffee. But at Groovin’ Bean, it’s the frappes for me. They’re hand-blended and full of flavor. My personal favorite is Groovin’ Bean’s Banana Pudding Frappe, a fun play on the ultimate soul food dessert. I order mine with a shot of espresso. During the day, the cafe is homey and casual - a great place to enjoy with a small group. But at night, Groovin Bean transitions into a lounge with an on-point playlist and live performances ranging from spoken word to sexy soca nights.
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Infatuation

Boba Lab

Located across from Santa Monica High School, Boba Lab is the store I wish I had when I was still in high school. If it had been, I can guarantee that my friends and I would have been there every day. Not only does this spot have a cute chemistry theme that makes the inner nerd in me smile - there’s a periodic table on the wall and they have a beaker in their logo - but Boba Lab also has unique drinks that feature flavored boba, including hazelnut, berry, ube, and pandan.
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Infatuation

8 Exciting Things To Do & Eat In LA Between June 2nd-6th

What a great week to be in LA! The weather’s doing that thing where there’s lots of sun, but without temps over 78 degrees. Our hair has finally grown out, after a near-traumatic experience in April when our hairdresser gave us f*cking microbangs. And, the sweet, sweet sound of Olivia Rodrigo is still dominating every single stream of ours on Spotify.
Sportsburnsvillemn.gov

Summer Learn to Skate

Sign up for a four or eight week session! There are lessons for skaters of all ability levels in hockey and figure skating! Lessons are on Wednesday evenings starting on June 16. For more information on the program visit burnsvillemn.gov/lts.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Cozy Royale

Perfect For: Casual Weeknight Dinner Day Drinking Dining Solo Eating At The Bar Outdoor/Patio Situation. Looking for somewhere in Williamsburg for a burger and a beer? Consider Cozy Royale on Humboldt. The team behind one of our favorite butcher shops, The Meat Hook, opened this sister restaurant as a place to show off their meats, and they’re on full display, especially with their burger and sticky sausages.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Infatuation

Evil Twin Opens A Vaccinated-Only Bar In Dumbo This Week

The opening marks the second taproom location from the formerly nomadic brewery. As of Wednesday, June 2nd, there’s a second Evil Twin taproom where you can drink all summer long right by the water in Dumbo. We’re big fans of their original spot in Ridgewood, which opened in 2019 as the only taproom from a company that started as a nomadic brewery in Denmark.