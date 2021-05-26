For anyone particularly into nostalgia, neon, and strong frozen Painkillers, mark our words that All Night Skate will be your bar of the summer (possibly your whole year). This Bed-Stuy spot is heavily themed around the late-night roller rink parties you may or may not have attended as a child. Meaning there’s an entire room dedicated to retro arcade games, a second-floor balcony for people who are presumably very cool, glowing lights, and a jukebox (playing music you legally must dance to. Despite all of the fun decor, we feel a need to clarify that there is no actual roller skating to be done at All Night Skate (our server told us that insurance probably wouldn’t take kindly to mixing alcohol with shoes with wheels). Although if you bring a pair of skates, you do get a 10% discount - but then you might have to carry skates to the apartment of a person you met here.