It is with great sorrow that the family of Kenneth Wesley Jones announces his passing on Monday, May 24,2021, at Rex Hospital in Raleigh. He was born on February 4, 1938 on the family dairy farm on Jonestown Road in Pink Hill to Wesley and Elise Stroud Jones. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife and the mother of his three daughters, Gracie Taylor Jones; and his son-in-law Greg Johnson.