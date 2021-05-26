Best nylon guitar strings 2021: find the right set for classical, hybrid and flamenco players
Nylon-stringed guitars are a great choice for people who want to play softer, more romantic music, such as classical or flamenco. They’re also ideal for beginners, since the strings tend to be gentler on the fingertips. Speaking of strings, you don’t have to stick with the ones your chosen guitar comes with – there are lots of varieties out there, each with its own set of benefits. To help you choose the right set for you, we’ve put together a guide to the best nylon guitar strings.www.musicradar.com