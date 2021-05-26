Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Guitar

Best nylon guitar strings 2021: find the right set for classical, hybrid and flamenco players

By Jonathan Horsley
MusicRadar.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleNylon-stringed guitars are a great choice for people who want to play softer, more romantic music, such as classical or flamenco. They’re also ideal for beginners, since the strings tend to be gentler on the fingertips. Speaking of strings, you don’t have to stick with the ones your chosen guitar comes with – there are lots of varieties out there, each with its own set of benefits. To help you choose the right set for you, we’ve put together a guide to the best nylon guitar strings.

www.musicradar.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrés Segovia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flamenco Guitar#Classical Guitar#Guitar Pick#Guitars#Pro Art#Bold#Corum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Guitar
Related
Corning, NYWREG

Folk singer brings classic music to nursing homes; donates guitars

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — George Mann, a folk singer from Ithaca, New York, has been playing classic music to nursing home residents across the country for years. Once the coronavirus pandemic began, Mann had to find out a way to continue this tradition while being socially distanced. For the past...
Ola EnglundGuitar World Magazine

Solar Guitars expands its range of Tele-inspired guitars with eye-catching 6- and 7-string T2 models

Solar Guitars has unveiled four new additions to its recently announced Type-T range of electric guitars, including three six-strings and a seven-string offering. Founded by YouTuber and social media shred sensation Ola Englund, the metal-friendly brand caught guitarists’ attention with its radical reimagining of the traditional body shape, and aims to build on this momentum with its latest string of releases.
MusicABQJournal

String magic: Musicians from New Mexico, worldwide to perform at Classical Guitar Festival

Guitarists from New Mexico and around the world will come together to celebrate the stringed instrument during the 2021 New Mexico Classical Guitar Festival. Internationally renowned guitarists Iliana Matos and Paul Galbraith will be the featured artists at the festival. Each of their concerts will take place online. The festival, from June 25 to 27, also will include a student showcase as well as in person youth and adult ensembles and workshops.
Rock MusicMusicRadar.com

5 songs guitar players need to hear by… Death

Death metal has had no shortage of trailblazers but none did more for its evolutionary development than Chuck Schuldiner of Death. His restless creativity enacted various stages of radical Darwinism upon death metal’s form, taking the genre from the raw-meat gore of the late ‘80s towards more progressive compositions and a spiritually enlightenment that broadened its subject matter.
TechnologyGuitar World Magazine

Best blues amps 2021: electric guitar amplification for when the thrill is gone

So, why a guide to the best blues amps? An amp is an amp, right? Wrong. Ask any pro and they’ll tell you that finding the right amplifier is one of the most difficult parts of the job. The guitars come easily – nine times out of 10, they choose you. Amplifiers? Not so much. And this is a big deal because the amplifier is mission-critical for great guitar tone. You could play the best guitar in the world through the worst amp in the world and it would sound lifeless. Put the worst guitar through the best amp, however, and you’re in with a good chance that the guitar will sing.
San Francisco, CAsfcv.org

A Label for Musical Outsiders Finds Room for Classical

“These ideas that you see now everywhere — inclusion, diversity, empathy — these were the starting words seven years ago with the Little Village Foundation.”. So says Jim Pugh, the veteran keyboardist who started the Foundation, whose mission, stated on its website, is “to shine the light of awareness on musicians who might not otherwise be heard.” The light takes the form of CDs produced, recorded, and manufactured by the Foundation, as well online videos and showcase performances at such events as the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival in San Francisco and Portland, Oregon’s Waterfront Blues Festival.
ShoppingMusicRadar.com

Save up to 41% off D'Addario guitar strings 3-packs this Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day isn’t always about the big purchases. In fact, in the past, Prime Day has represented a great opportunity to stock up on smaller items; the consumables that we use on a daily basis. That brings us on to these alluring electric guitar string deals currently live on Amazon...
TravelGuitar World Magazine

The best travel guitars 2021: top acoustic and electric travel guitars for portability and performance

Guitarists are lucky – we already play an instrument that we can take and play anywhere with us. But the best travel guitars enhance and refine that concept to offer the ultimate in portability. Whether you want to take your guitar with you on holiday, work trips or have something more compact for the home, there are some high quality choices out there. We’ve selected the very best and they’re a surprisingly varied group of guitars – from full-scale electric guitars to ¾-size acoustic electrics.
MusicMusicRadar.com

Learn 4 Oasis guitar chords from their classic songs

Some of the very best songwriting is about doing special things with simple parts – Noel Gallagher's work is frequently a prime example and on Oasis's first two albums, along with their bounty of b-sides, he was on incredible form. Noel definitely has his calling cards when it comes to...
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Learn how to target chord tones when soloing over a chord progression

One of my favorite techniques to use when soloing is to weave melodic lines while traversing the fretboard on a single string. Some of my favorite players, from Jimi Hendrix to Steve Vai, use this approach to great effect. Guitar players will often refer to moving up and down the...
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Nels Cline: "I had no desire to gyrate and hump my amplifier and set my guitar on fire – I wanted to take a modest path"

To many, Nels Cline is the warbling lead guitarist for the prolific Chicago-borne alternative rock band, Wilco. He’s held that position since 2004. But to know the musician and lead player in that sense is to only scratch the surface of Cline’s vast sonic resume. He is also a bandleader, experimental musician, improviser, songwriter, twin brother collaborator (with his identical sibling, Alex) and talent scout – as you’ll read below.
Electronicsclassical-music.com

The best headphone amplifiers for classical music lovers

What is a headphone amplifier? And what does it do?. Like a stereo amplifier, it converts the signal from your source (computer, smartphone, turntable) for use with quality headphones. They also include a DAC which converts your digital files into analogue music and offers significantly better sound than your computer or smartphone can manage on its own.
GuitarPosted by
Pitchfork

The 10 Best Bass Guitars at Any Budget

The best bass guitars come with a wide variety of features and options, suited to particular genres and individual styles—there are endless variations on what you can do with low end. Are you planning on slapping and popping or sitting back in the mix? Do you like to play elaborate melodies or keep things simple? Do you want four strings or five? Passive electronics or active? A tried-and-true classic body shape or something a little more modern? Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered. Below, we’ve compiled a list of 10 of the best bass guitars on the market today, at price points ranging from bargain beginner models to high-end pro-quality instruments.
MusicNo Treble

Bass of the Week: Endres Guitars 8-String

Scott Hayes dropped us a line saying his pal Eli Endres has some serious bass-building skills. To prove his point, he shared this eight-string bass that the luthier just completed. It features a short 30-inch scale and is built with a one-piece figured maple body matched to a quartersawn wenge...
Guitar World Magazine

Harley Benton introduces sub-$400 Marquess range of 4- and 5-string bass guitars

After recently releasing the semi-cut Aelous and headless Dullahan electric guitars, Harley Benton has expanded its bass guitar range with the all-new royalty-inspired Marquess lineup. Playing with the regal theme, the brand has boldly declared its lofty ambitions for the new models, which it claims deliver "a sound, feel and...
MusicMusicRadar.com

How to get synth sounds with your guitar effects pedals

Hey everybody! My name is Stefan Fast and I’m a total pedalholic. Over the past 15 years, there hasn’t been a single day where I haven’t messed around with effects pedals or thought about interesting pedal combinations. My addiction actually runs so deep that I’ve been displaying it to the world for almost five years on my YouTube channel, ThePedalZone.
ElectronicsMusicRadar.com

Native Instruments energises the Maschine MK3 with a limited-edition Dinamo version

Following Akai’s release of the ‘80s-themed MPC One Retro, Native Instruments has introduced a custom version of its own beat production hardware - Maschine Dinamo. Essentially a Maschine Mk3 with a custom silver and black screenprint paint job, this is a collaboration with Swiss type foundry Dinamo, and features the design studio’s inktrap typeface on every surface. This is said to be a homage to “bold design and chunky aesthetics”.