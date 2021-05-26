Bring on the Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Treats of summer

On May 20, 2021, Kellogg's and Chowbotics, a robotics company owned by DoorDash that creates food service machines, announced the results of their collaboration: cereal dispensing robots. In their press release for the machine, the partners explain that students at Florida State University and the University of Wisconsin-Madison can receive prepared meals as the Kellogg's Bowl Bot combines 22 ingredients. "The Kellogg's Bowl Bot provides students a convenient, quick way to customize the Kellogg's cereals they know and love for a fresh meal or snack anytime," Penn Daniel, General Manager of Chowbotics by DoorDash, gushed. Depending on the order, the vending machine can charge students a range from $2.99 to $6.50.