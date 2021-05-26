Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Illinois Governor on the House Passage of HB 1443

Posted by 
STL.News
STL.News
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SPRINGFIELD, IL (STL.News) Governor JB Pritzker issued the following statement following the House passage of the additional cannabis legislation. “As a state that values making our laws reflective of our diverse communities, we must ensure that social justice is at the center of everything we do — and, that means building upon our work of passing the most equity-centric cannabis law in the nation,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “By authorizing additional lotteries that are focused on social equity applicants, we’re ensuring that communities that have been left out and left behind have new opportunities to access the cannabis industry. This legislation further ensures those least likely to have already had a foot in this industry will see a bigger piece of the pie. I want to thank Representative La Shawn K. Ford, all of the cosponsors and the many advocates for seeing this legislation through the House. I look forward to the Senate’s support in this step toward the Illinois our residents deserve.”

stl.news
STL.News

STL.News

Saint Louis, MO
12K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We publish "States Top Leading News." Our news is provided from pre-qualified sources that we believe to be reliable. We publish news provided by our sources. We publish national, state, business, political, general, entertainment and sports news.

 https://stl.news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Springfield, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lotteries#Cannabis Industry#The Senate#State Laws#House Building#Legislation#Governor Jb Pritzker#Social Justice#Social Equity Applicants#Equity#Hb 1443
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Illinois Stateseillinoisnews.com

Illinois Chamber responds to passage of SJRCA 11 Measure Restricting Economic Freedom in Illinois

Illinois Chamber of Commerce issued the following announcement on May 25. The Illinois Chamber is adamantly opposed to SJRCA 11 and concerned that this proposed legislation will deal yet another blow to Illinois’ crumbling reputation as a place to do business. In fact, it is not too much to say that this legislation will force many Illinois employers and national firms to question whether Illinois’ business climate is redeemable at all.
Champaign, ILmarijuanamoment.net

Illinois House Approves Marijuana Equity Licensing Bill

“Instead of allowing the wealthy few to maintain control of this new industry, let’s give people in areas that have been left behind a real opportunity to start a local business that is owned and operated by members of the community.”. Legislation revamping the state’s system for awarding marijuana dispensary...
Idaho StateMuscatine Journal

Powerful Idaho House speaker to run for lieutenant governor

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Powerful Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke announced Thursday he's running for lieutenant governor. Bedke, the longest serving speaker in state history, made the announcement in the Statehouse, becoming the third current or former House member to seek the post. “The reason I'm running is to protect...
Springfield, MNsouthernminn.com

Illinois General Assembly action: Seclusion and restraint will go to governor

SPRINGFIELD – A bill to phase out the use of isolated timeouts and prone physical restraint in public schools will soon be sent to Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The Illinois House on Sunday voted unanimously to concur in changes the Senate made to House Bill 219, which include putting a virtual halt to the practices starting in the 2022-23 school year.
U.S. Politicsrepbatinick.com

Rep. Batinick Response to House Passage of Legislative Maps

Springfield – On Friday, the Illinois House voted to approve HB2777 to establish the legislative maps in Illinois for the next ten years. Rep. Mark Batinick (R-Plainfield) released the following statement in response:. “I am disappointed in the legislative maps passed the General Assembly Friday. The majority party openly admitted...
Illinois Statedecaturradio.com

Governor Pritzker Says Illinois Will Move Into Phase Five Next Week

With the state’s COVID numbers decreasing, Governor Pritzker says Illinois is on the verge of reopening soon. He adds that new virus cases and hospitalizations are at a record low, and Phase Five is set for June 11th. According to CDC figures, more than 67 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and more than half are fully vaccinated.
Healthcanbyfirst.com

House Republicans Call on Governor to End ‘Vaccine Passport’

Politicians love to tout Oregon’s history as a policy leader on diverse issues such as recycling, environmental protection, voting by mail, physician-assisted suicide and decriminalizing of drugs, including marijuana. But when Governor Kate Brown announced a pioneering approach to a post-vaccine policy on masks and business reopening — no one...
Illinois StateChicago Tribune

Those who took a ‘leap of faith’ on solar power anxiously await passage of a bill that could determine the future of renewable energy in Illinois

Ky Ajayi was a political science professor for 15 years before he decided to follow the advice he had been giving his students and do something bold. “I told my students to go out and do all the things, and I thought it was time for me to go out and do some things myself,” said Ajayi, who taught at three colleges around Bloomington-Normal in central Illinois. “I took a leap of faith and went to see what was out there.”
Illinois Stateadvantagenews.com

Governor releases guidelines for full reopening of Illinois on June 11

Following weeks of steady decreases in new positive COVID-19 cases and with more than 67 percent of residents 18 and older receiving their first vaccine dose, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is releasing guidelines for Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois plan, which will go into effect on June 11 and marks a full reopening of all businesses and activities. This guidance will mean businesses, large-scale events, conventions, amusement parks, and seated-spectator venues, among others, will be able to operate at full capacity for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state is also lifting the outdoor mask requirement in schools in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control.
theiowastandard.com

Illinois Governor Pritzker Wants to Weasel Out of Lawsuit

***The Iowa Standard is an independent media voice. We rely on grassroots financial supporters to exist. If you appreciate what we do, please consider a one-time sign of support or becoming a monthly supporter (even just $5/month would go a long way in sustaining us!) We also offer advertising options for advocacy groups, events and businesses! If you’ve ever used the phrase “Fake News Media” — this is YOUR chance to do something about it! You can also support us on PayPal at newsdesk@theiowastandard.com or Venmo at Iowa-Standard-2018 or through the mail at: PO Box 112 Sioux Center, IA 51250 Thank you so much for your support and please invite your friends and family to like us on Facebook, sign up for our email newsletter and visit our website!***
Drinksnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Louisiana House approved sports betting, another step before final passage

Jun. 4—Louisiana bettors got a step closer to being able to start wagering on sporting events by fall if the governor approves the second of two bills that is about to clear the Legislature. Senate Bill 247, which sets up the protocols and oversight, passed the Louisiana House on Thursday...
Illinois Statevandaliaradio.com

Illinois House Passes Bill Addressing Youth Vaping

(Springfield, IL) — The Illinois House is addressing youth vaping in a new bill. The House passed a bill yesterday that could prohibit advertisements for vaping aimed at teens. It could also require vape shops to verify customers are at least 21-years old when purchasing vaping products. The bill would also prohibit vape shops from offering coupons for vape products inside their stores. The measure is headed to the Senate for approval.
Illinois StateQuad-Cities Times

Local lawmakers react to passage of Illinois' $43 billion budget

Illinois lawmakers passed the state's budget bill in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to sign it soon. The $42 billion budget was approved by the Democrat-controlled legislature without the support of a single Republican. According to Pritzker's budget brief, the bill includes $1 billion in projects eliminates more than $500 million in business incentives, and although it imposes $600 million in tax increases on Illinois businesses, it also includes $570 million in federal money for small businesses from COVID-19 relief funds.
Politicsmarijuanamoment.net

Louisiana Bill To Decriminalize Marijuana Possession Heads To Governor’s Desk

A bill to decriminalize marijuana possession in Louisiana is heading to the governor’s desk. The Senate gave final approval to the decriminalization proposal, sponsored by Rep. Cedric Glover (D), in a 20-17 vote on Monday. It would make it so possession of up to 14 grams of cannabis would be punishable by a $100 fine without the threat of jail time. The House approved the measure by a vote of 67-25 last month.