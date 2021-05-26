Screamer's Pizzeria
This tiny vegan spot in Greenpoint sells pizza by the slice, which is pretty uncommon when it comes to plant-based pies. The '80s design makes it feel like a bit of a throwback, but since it’s a pretty small shop, we suggest taking your Maui Wowie pie (sweet Thai chili sauce, pickled long hots, sweet peppers, caramelized onions, pineapple, and jalapeño sausage with vegan cheese) across the street to McCarren Park instead. Every pizza here is made with four vegan cheeses that mostly taste like the real thing, but it’s the grandma pie that we always want to order again before we leave. The Sicilian-style pie reeks of garlic oil (in a good way) and is topped with two types of mozzarella (Numu and Violife), basil, and sauce stripes.www.theinfatuation.com