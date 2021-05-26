Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Screamer's Pizzeria

By Max Bonem
Posted by 
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This tiny vegan spot in Greenpoint sells pizza by the slice, which is pretty uncommon when it comes to plant-based pies. The '80s design makes it feel like a bit of a throwback, but since it’s a pretty small shop, we suggest taking your Maui Wowie pie (sweet Thai chili sauce, pickled long hots, sweet peppers, caramelized onions, pineapple, and jalapeño sausage with vegan cheese) across the street to McCarren Park instead. Every pizza here is made with four vegan cheeses that mostly taste like the real thing, but it’s the grandma pie that we always want to order again before we leave. The Sicilian-style pie reeks of garlic oil (in a good way) and is topped with two types of mozzarella (Numu and Violife), basil, and sauce stripes.

www.theinfatuation.com
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
396
Followers
2K+
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizzeria#Vegan Cheese#Screamer#Greenpoint#Food Drink#Chili Sauce#Chili Peppers#Thai#Sicilian#Plant Based Pies#Jalape O Sausage#Sweet Peppers#Taste#Sauce Stripes#Mozzarella#Grandma#Basil#Pineapple#Garlic Oil#Onions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesnews9.com

Sassy Mama: Couscous Salad

4 cups fresh broccoli florets, cut into small pieces. In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add broccoli; cook and stir until crisp-tender. Add couscous and garlic; cook and stir 1-2 minutes longer. Stir in broth, white wine, lemon zest, lemon juice and seasonings; bring to a boil. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, until broth is absorbed, 5-10 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Sprinkle with almonds.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Groovin’ Bean Coffee Bar & Lounge

Miamians love their coffee. But at Groovin’ Bean, it’s the frappes for me. They’re hand-blended and full of flavor. My personal favorite is Groovin’ Bean’s Banana Pudding Frappe, a fun play on the ultimate soul food dessert. I order mine with a shot of espresso. During the day, the cafe is homey and casual - a great place to enjoy with a small group. But at night, Groovin Bean transitions into a lounge with an on-point playlist and live performances ranging from spoken word to sexy soca nights.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Lil Greenhouse Grill

When you’re looking for a lowkey spot to enjoy a homestyle meal and be taken care of like a family member, visit Nicole Gates and Kariym Bryant at Lil Greenhouse. Their menu includes a few appetizers and sandwiches along with a selection of generously portioned proteins and a variety of sides. The barbecue chicken is flavorful while the pork ribs are my other personal favorite here. Many Greenhouse regulars rave about the rotating cake menu, with flavors like red velvet, lemon cream, and Sock-It-To-Me.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Italian Vice

Italian Vice is a vendor that operates from a vintage cart parked outside of House of Wings in Overtown. The menu includes fresh flavors with witty names inspired by modern music icons, like Drake-Colada and Trippie Cherry Redd. Not only is the ice flavorful and made with real fruit, but they also offers to-go, delivery, and caters events.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Classic Coffee Cake Recipe With A Twist

Depending on who you ask, enjoying a piece of cake for breakfast isn't always acceptable. And while we fully support being able to eat cake at any time of day you please, there is a way to get around this social norm. Enter: coffee cake. Coffee cake is the perfect...
Posted by
The Infatuation

Cozy Royale

Perfect For: Casual Weeknight Dinner Day Drinking Dining Solo Eating At The Bar Outdoor/Patio Situation. Looking for somewhere in Williamsburg for a burger and a beer? Consider Cozy Royale on Humboldt. The team behind one of our favorite butcher shops, The Meat Hook, opened this sister restaurant as a place to show off their meats, and they’re on full display, especially with their burger and sticky sausages.
Posted by
The Infatuation

The Best Dishes We Tried In May

A rainy memorial day weekend wasn’t exactly the explosive start we all hoped to have this summer. But we’re not concerned - we still have enough time to use our 2021 guide to summer in NYC and look back on some of the best things we ate in May. Including brothy fish curry, an exciting plate of duck, and more. Find all the best dishes we ate in May on this guide.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Rainbow Cookout

The first lockdown was grim for lots of reasons. Not least the amount of times we stood alone in Crocs and pyjamas outside the Old Town Hall on Mare Street, attempting to manifest Rainbow Cookout into existence, before dejectedly moping up to Percy Ingle for a consolatory cream finger. Anyway, finally, finally, Rainbow Cookout appeared. Their jerk chicken sandwich is packed with meat from a freshly grilled leg methodically pulled off by Otis - the world’s most laconic and considered grill master - and it’s crisp blackened skin carefully removed with Peking duck-like precision. All of this is put between two thick wholemeal slices and topped with careful ladles of fragrant and spiced gravy with carrots, onions, and cabbage knocking about in there as well. It’s there Wednesday to Saturday, or, as Otis told us, “whenever I feel like getting out of bed”.
Elkhart, INWNDU

I Heart Mac & Cheese opens Wednesday

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you live in the Michiana area and love Mac and Cheese, then you are in luck. Wednesday marks the grand opening of the I Heart Mac & Cheese restaurant in Elkhart. Customers have the option of building their own mac and cheese bowl, or grilled...
RecipesStanly News & Press

COOKING WITH THE SNAP – Greek Chicken Wraps/Pita Pockets with Tzatziki Sauce

Editor’s Note: Let’s celebrate the past with some of our favorite recipes of our grandparents, parents, aunts and uncles. Email bj.drye@stanlynewspress.com with recipes and a small story about the famous cooks that go with the recipe. Pictures can be included of the cook. Greek Chicken Wraps/Pita Pockets with Tzatziki Sauce.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Maomao Restaurant

You’re in for a good time the moment you make your way down the stairs into the subterranean level of Mao Mao, a Thai restaurant in Bushwick. You might even have the urge to throw your hands up in the air from one of the theater-style seats and start dancing. The combination of twinkly lights, vintage Coke and Pepsi signs, and Thai movie posters will do that to a person. The cavernous space is also decorated with a big projector screen playing boxing clips, and a glowing red wall covered in glass pitchers of ya dong, the fermented liquor that Mao Mao specializes in. Come here with a few friends, work your way through something from every page of the menu (our favorite dish of the night was the khao mun gai), and plan to linger over Thai beers and tastes of different kinds of ya dong. This is the kind of place that will make you briefly, blissfully forget just how much time you spent in your own apartment over the last year.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Sushi Nonaka

Perfect For: Birthdays Date Night Dining Solo Outdoor/Patio Situation. High-quality sushi and secret backyard gardens don’t often overlap in this city. So you can imagine our anticipation when we heard about this pandemic-era restaurant on the Upper West Side via a highly enthusiastic reader email. Now that we've been, we can confidently say a trip here (at least for sushi-people and garden-people and sushi-garden-people) is worth every bit of that emailed enthusiasm.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

House of Wings

House Of Wings serves the best hot wings in all of Miami. When I indulge here, I go classic: hot wings, naked, extra sauce, and tons of bleu cheese. The menu includes over 60 other flavors and fans say that the lemon-pepper wings are not to be missed. Crowd favorite sides include the onion rings and seasoned curly fries. The owner Mussadiq “King of Poultry” Muhammad opened the establishment over 15 years ago and these wings are still simply the best. Mussadiq and his family also have deep roots within the Overtown community and play an active role in community service and neighborhood activations.
RetailPosted by
The Infatuation

Where To Eat When You’re Shopping In Covent Garden

You’ll find two types of shoppers in Covent Garden. People who are buzzed to hit up each and every boutique, and livid people dragging broken MacBooks to the Apple store. Whether you fit in the former category, the latter, or just happen to find yourself window-shopping in the area on a Sunday afternoon, you’re going to need somewhere to eat. From an entirely casual ramen bar that’ll revive you, to a sophisticated Italian spot that’s perfect for impressing that out-of-towner who wants to visit Chanel, these are our go-to places in WC2 for a meal alongside some retail action.
Champaign, ILsmilepolitely.com

Take a gander at this Margherita pizza from Pizzeria Antica

Don't feel like cooking? Takeout pizza from Pizzeria Antica is always a good idea. The Margherita pizza ($14) is made with crushed San Marzano tomato, fresh bail, and fresh Mozzarella. Still piping hot from the 800 degree ovens at Pizzeria Antica, this pizza was Italian simplicity at its best. I could taste the quality of the ingredients, and even though there were only three toppings, this pizza pie was delicious. It was a great dinner — and not just because I didn't have to cook it.
Posted by
The Infatuation

Lucali Is Opening A Slice Shop In Carroll Gardens

Baby Luc’s will soon open at 387 Court Street in Brooklyn. Mark Iacono and the team behind Lucali are opening a slice shop in Carroll Gardens called Baby Luc’s. According to a job posting for a back-of-house position, the “project will be a neighborhood pizzeria serving slices, other menu items, and delicious things to drink.” Lucali has famously never sold pizza by the slice, and operates with a BYOB policy.
Recipesinlander.com

Recipes: Kalua Pork with Cabbage Coleslaw and Lomi Lomi Salmon

Northwest weather can be unpredictable, so be ready for it with meals that work well whether it's warm or cold. Main Market's Josh Diogo uses the best and freshest ingredients for the best results. He likes Pure Country Pork from Moses Lake and salmon from Thunder's Catch in Sandpoint. Both...
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Patogh

With just a couple of tables out front and dozen or so squeezed in inside, the stalwart Iranian cafe is an absolute spot for anyone looking for a long lunch or dinner alongside enormous flatbreads and juicy Persian kebabs. Their freshly made breads - an intrinsic part of any meal - are superb . You spoon a dollop of shallot yoghurt, you wipe it up with bread. You eat a chunk of lamb, you wash it down with bread. You enter a conversation you’re not keen on, you muffle yourself out of it with bread. It’s key, it’s essential, and Patogh’s big special Persian bread - roughly the size of a sombrero - is some of the best around.