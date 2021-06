We are all seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. As more and more people are getting vaccinated, countries, flights, and getaways are opening back up! I personally could fall out of my seat with excitement. With that being said, having already looked into all the countries I am itching to get to, there are still a lot that are either not accessible or somewhat tedious to get to, even if vaccinated. For example, a vaccinated person can go to the UK, but it still requires a negative Covid test prior to departure, a 10-day quarantine, and a negative Covid test on day two and day eight of the stay. . . As much as I love visiting London, I will be holding off for now and focus my traveling closer to home!