Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Dear Japan, the Olympics are a bureaucracy, not a democracy

By Tim Culpan
ncadvertiser.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverybody loves the Olympic Games. Except when you're the host nation in the middle of a pandemic. Unfortunately for Japan's government, it's not really up to them to decide whether the Games of the 32nd Olympiad get cancelled. While Tokyo could theoretically pull the plug right now - two months from the rescheduled start date - the city is contractually obliged to go ahead. With Covid-19 cases once again surging, parts of the nation (including Tokyo) under a state of emergency and vaccine rates in the single digits, it's unsurprising that 59% of Japanese say the event should be cancelled.

www.ncadvertiser.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastian Coe
Person
Yoshihide Suga
Person
Seiko Hashimoto
Person
Masayoshi Son
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Japanese#Rakuten Group Inc#Softbank Group Corp#Ioc#The United Nations#The General Assembly#The Committee China#The Olympic Movement#International Federations#Un#Quartz#World Athletics#Cnn#Americans#Cabinet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Malaysia
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Place
Asia
News Break
Olympic Games
Country
Japan
Country
Switzerland
Related
Public Healthstaradvertiser.com

Japan risks another COVID surge with or without Olympics

The number of people seriously ill with Covid-19 in Tokyo could surge in the coming weeks, peaking as the Olympics are underway, even without thousands of participants streaming into the capital. A new analysis shows severe coronavirus cases could rise to a level that would require another state of emergency...
Public SafetyNY Daily News

Tokyo Olympic official dies after jumping in front of a train: report

A senior Japanese Olympic Committee official has reportedly committed suicide. Citing a local TV report, Japan Times writes that investigators believe a senior official tied to the JOC’s accounting department took his own life in another dark turn for the Olympic games set to begin on July 23, after being postponed a year on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sportsbywire.news

Japan expects G7 members to support Olympics, Japan says

CARBIS BAY, England - Japan's expectation is that other G7 leaders will share Tokyo's determination that the Olympic Games go ahead as planned, the Japanese delegation to the G7 said on Friday. "It is Japan's expectation that the other members of the G7 countries share the idea of Japan," a...
Public HealthClickOnDetroit.com

Japan announces easing of virus emergency ahead of Olympics

TOKYO – Japan on Thursday announced the easing of a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and six other areas from next week, with new daily cases falling just as the country begins final preparations for the Olympics starting in just over a month. Japan has been struggling since late...
Soccercaribbeannationalweekly.com

Reggae Boyz Face Japan Olympic Team

Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz will in a few hours take on Japan’s Olympic team in a friendly practice game at Toyota Stadium in Nagoya, Japan. Game time is 12:30 am (EST) and the organizers will allow 5,000 spectators inside the 44,000 capacity venue, home of Nagoya Grampus in the J-League. The...
SportsPosted by
AFP

Japan to set 10,000-spectator cap ahead of Olympics

Japan is planning to set a cap of 10,000 fans at sports events ahead of the Olympics, a cabinet minister said Wednesday, as organisers weigh how many domestic spectators can attend the Games. The move could set the boundaries for a decision by Olympic organisers on how many domestic fans -- if any -- can attend Games events when Tokyo 2020 kicks off on July 23.
Sportspropertycasualty360.com

Despite the risks, Japan gambles on successful Olympics

(Bloomberg) — The Tokyo Olympic Games is reaching the point of no return. With six weeks until the opening ceremony, the Japanese government, the International Olympic Committee and major stakeholders are gambling political reputations and billions of dollars on staging a game that could lift global spirits and show how we could begin a return to normality. Or, in the worst case, create a superspreader event that savages Japan’s tottering economic recovery and blights the image of the world’s biggest sporting showcase.
Sportstheedgemarkets.com

Japan to decide soon on domestic spectators at Olympics

TOKYO (June 16): Japan will decide this month on whether to allow domestic spectators at the Tokyo Olympics, the government's chief spokesman said on Wednesday, after experts signed off on a plan to allow crowds of up to 10,000 people at events. The final call on attendance at the Games...
Sportswashingtonspirit.com

Takarada Named to Nadeshiko Japan Roster for Tokyo Olympics

Leesburg, VA., (06/18/21) – Japan Women’s National Team Head Coach Asako Takakura has named Spirit midfielder Saori Takarada to the roster for the Tokyo Olympic Games. This is the first Olympic Games for Takarada. The Olympic hosts will start off the tournament against Canada on Wednesday, July 21 (7:30 p.m....
Public Healthkhn.org

In Countdown To Olympics, Japan Relaxes Its State Of Emergency

Meanwhile, the E.U. is dropping travel restrictions for U.S. tourists, and France is easing its mask rules. Separately, five health workers were killed in Afghanistan while trying to vaccinate for polio. Japan on Thursday announced the easing of a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and six other areas from...
Chinaifex.org

Japan: Foreign journalists to be tracked by GPS at Tokyo Olympics

The International Federation of Journalists said this policy denies journalists their right to privacy and limits the freedom of the press. This statement was originally published on ifj.org on 16 June 2021. The president of the Tokyo Olympics, Seiko Hashimoto, announced on June 8 that international journalists will be tracked...
Public Healthdailymagazine.news

Tokyo Olympics: Ugandan tests positive for Covid in Japan

A member of Uganda's Olympic squad has become the first to test positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Japan for the competition due to start on 23 July. The event was postponed last year, but is now going ahead despite a fresh wave of Covid-19 cases in Japan. Uganda is...
HealthUS News and World Report

Tokyo to Allow 10,000 Spectators for Olympic Games

Tokyo 2020 officials announced on Monday that they will allow up to 10,000 spectators at each sporting event of the Olympic Games. During a meeting held between the International Olympics Committees, International Paralympics Committees, Tokyo 2020, the Tokyo metropolitan government and the government of Japan, officials decided to allow 50% venue capacity for local spectators at Olympic events, up to 10,000 people.
SportsInternational Business Times

Support Rising In Japan For Tokyo Olympics This Summer: Poll

Around a third of Japanese now back holding the Olympics, up from just 14 percent last month, a new poll showed Monday, though a majority still prefer cancellation or postponement because of the pandemic. The poll reinforces other recent surveys that suggest opposition to Tokyo 2020 is softening slightly, just...
SportsWFMZ-TV Online

Japan Olympics Tokyo Some Fans

Tokyo Olympics to allow local fans — but with strict limits. A sharply limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the Tokyo Olympics. The decision announced Monday comes as organizers try to save some of the spirit of the Games where even cheering has been banned. Organizers set a limit of 50% capacity, up to a maximum of 10,000 fans, for each Olympic venue. All fans must be Japanese residents after spectators from abroad were banned. Officials said that if coronavirus cases rise again the rules could be changed and fans could still be barred all together. The decision comes as opposition among Japanese to holding the Games in July remains high, though may be softening, and as new infections in Tokyo have begun to subside.
SportsWGRZ TV

Tokyo Olympic organizers to allow 50% capacity, 10K max at venues

TOKYO, Japan — The Tokyo Olympics will allow some local fans to attend when the games open in just over a month, organizing committee officials and the IOC said on Monday. Organizers set a limit of 50% of capacity up to a maximum of 10,000 fans for all Olympic venues.