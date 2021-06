The Wisconsin football program is a model of consistency. Zero losing seasons since 2001, 10 10-win seasons during that span and a consistent spot in the AP Top 25. 2020 was still what many would consider a down year for the program, though, as the team finished 4-3 and looked lost offensively during the heart of the schedule. There were many complicating factors at play, though it was still a let-down after a Rose Bowl appearance in 2019.