Luka Doncic has been the key to the Dallas Mavericks' success over the past couple of seasons. Doncic is proving himself to be a generational talent and without him in the lineup, the Mavericks simply don't have an answer for some of the best teams in the league. Last night, Doncic was playing injured against the Los Angeles Clippers, as he was dealing with some nerve problems in his neck. With his injury hampering his play, Doncic, and the Mavs were blown out by the Clippers, who evened their series at 2-2.