Stephen Thompson explains why it would be a “bad idea” for Jake Paul to box Tyron Woodley
UFC welterweight contender Stephen Thompson explained why it would be a “bad idea” for Jake Paul to fight Tyron Woodley in a boxing match. Thompson has fought Woodley twice in the UFC, the first time fighting to a majority draw and then losing a majority decision in the rematch, so he knows “The Chosen One” better than anyone. Recently, Woodley completed his UFC contract and he is now a free agent. One of the fights that have been bandied about for him by fans and media is a boxing match against Paul. At this point, we aren’t sure if this fight will end up happening, but based on their previous run-in, it seems as though Woodley and Paul are interested in it.www.bjpenn.com