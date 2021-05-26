Stephen Thompson explains why it would be a “bad idea” for Jake Paul to box Tyron Woodley

Stephen Thompson agrees with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman that #6-ranked Michael Chiesa is more deserving of a title shot than #1-ranked Colby Covington. When Kamaru Usman stated that he would like to defend the welterweight title against Michael Chiesa next, this declaration turned many heads. In fact, it’s safe to say that when Usman’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, first made mention of Chiesa being Usman’s top choice for his next opponent, this was the first time anyone even thought of the idea. After all, Chiesa is not ranked within the top 5 nor does he have a victory over anyone ranked in the top 5. Not only that, but an argument could be made that he is still relatively new in the division despite being an eight-year UFC veteran.