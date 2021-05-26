Cancel
Stephen Thompson explains why it would be a “bad idea” for Jake Paul to box Tyron Woodley

By Adam D Martin
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 13 days ago
UFC welterweight contender Stephen Thompson explained why it would be a “bad idea” for Jake Paul to fight Tyron Woodley in a boxing match. Thompson has fought Woodley twice in the UFC, the first time fighting to a majority draw and then losing a majority decision in the rematch, so he knows “The Chosen One” better than anyone. Recently, Woodley completed his UFC contract and he is now a free agent. One of the fights that have been bandied about for him by fans and media is a boxing match against Paul. At this point, we aren’t sure if this fight will end up happening, but based on their previous run-in, it seems as though Woodley and Paul are interested in it.

