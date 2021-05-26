Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

“What Animal Is Goofy?” Debate Goes Viral

By Monique Reynoso
Inside the Magic
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalt Disney said it best when he expressed, “It all started with a mouse.” And although Mickey Mouse is the one that started it all, there’s another member of the Fab Five who’s making headlines lately. A debate over social media has sparked and gone viral over Goofy. The topic...

insidethemagic.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Horace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal#Pet Dog#Cow#Viral Video#New Media#The Fab Five#Tiktok#Dippy#Debate#Disney Fans#Human Likeness#Headlines#Rhetoric
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Social Media
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Pets
Related
TV Seriessavethecat.com

Save the Cat!® Goes Anime with Netflix

Save the Cat!, the world’s leading storytelling method, has teamed up with Netflix, the world’s leading streaming entertainment service, to co-produce a series of edutainment videos designed to provide tools to the next generation anime creators, helping them find and develop their stories. Save the Cat! Goes Anime takes the...
Behind Viral VideosMovieWeb

Charlie Bit My Finger Viral Video Removed from Youtube After Selling as an NFT

YouTube will remove the iconic 'Charlie Bit My Finger' viral video from its servers today. The 2007 video was sold as an NFT (non-fungible token) for a staggering $760,999 in honor of its 14th upload anniversary. The memorable video is now the sole property of the new owner, and will be wiped from YouTube forever. The world of NFT has been slowly taking off over the past year with no signs of slowing down as people aim to own original and unique digital work.
Comicsheraldweekly.com

5 Classic 80’s Cartoons That Will Make You Nostalgic

Oh, how lucky the ‘80s kids were for having the opportunity to grow up with arguably some of the best cartoons to have ever hit the world. A new pop culture trend bloomed as these ‘80s classics were aired on television. Children of all ages at that time collected comic books and played with the hundreds of toys that were created based on the cartoon franchise. Join us in revisiting the wonderful world of these old-time favorites!
ComicsComicBook

Viral Invincible Art Gives the Hero a Cool Anime Makeover

One cool art has gone viral for giving Invincible's Mark Grayson a full Shojo anime makeover! Debuting earlier this Spring with Amazon Prime Video, Invincible took over for a quite a few weeks. Introducing fans to a new kind of animated hero world, the animated series taking on Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker's original Image Comics run seemed to strike a chord with all kinds of fans. Surprisingly enough, this seemed to also spark something with anime fans as well as the medium has previously taken on dark stories like this with the same fervor.
Shoppingallears.net

Find Out How to Get Disney’s NEW Exclusive Goofy Plush!

New Disney merchandise is usually a real treat. But, vintage Disney merchandise? Now, that’s something special!. Recently, the D23 (the Disney Official Fanclub) has been rolling out monthly plushes as part of the 2021 Treasures From the Vault Plush collection. While the series is an Amazon exclusive, D23 members have early access to the items debuting as part of the collection. We’re already seen a Mickey and Minnie Duo, as well as Donald Duck, but now another member of the Fab Five will be joining the Treasures from the Vault series!
Lifestylebleedingcool.com

Behind The Attraction: New Series Goes BTS of Popular Disney Rides

Behind The Attraction is a new series coming to Disney+ on July 16th. Unlike most series, all ten episodes will drop on the same day. Executive Produced by Dwayne Johnson ("Jungle Cruise") and Dany Garcia through their Seven Bucks Productions banner, all ten episodes are directed by Brian Volk-Weiss (The Toys That Made Us) and narrated by Paget Brewster. Each episode will take us behind the scenes of popular Disney Park rides like The Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, It's A Small World, Star Tours, the Park Castles, and more. Each episode will feature archival footage, photos, and interviews with Walt Disney himself, all never before seen. Check out the Behind The Attraction poster for clues down below.
MoviesTheme Park Insider

New Musical to Debut at Shanghai Disneyland

The Broadway-style theater has staged separately-ticketed productions of Disney's "The Lion King" and "Beauty and the Beast." But now the theater will be accessed for the first time from within the Shanghai Disneyland theme park. Similar to productions such as Mickey’s Magical Music World at Tokyo Disneyland and Mickey and the Magician at Walt Studios Park in Paris, Shanghai's Mickey’s Storybook Adventure will feature a review of songs from various Disney films, including The Jungle Book, Moana, Mulan, Rapunzel, Zootopia, Princess and the Frog, and Frozen.
ComicsComicBook

Fist of the North Star Goes Viral Thanks to One Kid's Sweater

Fist of the North Star is one of the best OG anime out there, and its long life has made it a favorite with netizens. A great many memes have come from the series, and it seems like yet another has been birthed. However, the meme this time is thanks to one kid and a throwback sweater that his mom made years ago.
Lifestyleallears.net

PHOTOS: Disney Adults, You NEED This New Souvenir in Disney World

Disney World is a dream destination for families and kids, but it’s just as beloved by adults who come for the sense of wonder and child-like awe that this magical place inspires in all of us. Perhaps that’s why anything Peter Pan-related feels particularly appropriate as a merchandise purpose, and...
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

VIDEO: See the Shanghai Disney Surprise That Took 20 Months to Make

As the Shanghai Disney Resort celebrates its 5th anniversary with the Year of Magical Surprises, the park has unveiled numerous new offerings like the ILLUMINATE! nighttime show as well as parades and delicious anniversary treats!. Recently, Shanghai made another big anniversary announcement: after 20 months of hard work, the Shanghai...
LifestyleInside the Magic

Disney Explains Why So Many ’90s Sitcoms Had a Disney World Episode

If there is one thing that almost all late ’90s early 2000s sitcoms had, it was a trip to Disney World. From Rosanne to Step by Step to Family Matters to Full House, all of our favorite characters have been to Disney at one point or another. Another iconic Disney show that had a back-to-back Disney World visit was Boy Meets World. Viewers watched Cory win over Topanga at EPCOT, and it truly was a magical moment!
Travelthekingdominsider.com

‘Behind the Attraction’ Is Coming to Disney+ on July 16!

Have you ever been on a ride and wondered what went on behind the scenes with putting the entire attraction together (I know I can’t be the only one!)? There is so much imagination, creativity and technology involved in our favorite rides and there are so many of us Disney park fans that want to know more about these attractions. Well, our wish has been answered because today Disney has announced a new original series called ‘Behind the Attraction’ that will be coming to Disney+ on July 16!
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

The BIGGEST Disney World Park Letdowns, According to Our Readers

Disney World can be LOTS of fun. But sometimes…it isn’t. Between the crowds, weather, and other random mishaps, things are not always perfect in the parks. And if you’re visiting soon, you’ll want to know what to expect! So of course, we asked our readers to tell us their BIGGEST Disney World park letdowns. Here’s what YOU said!
Behind Viral Videoscastleinsider.com

Dancing WDW Cast Member Goes Viral on TikTok

Dancing WDW Cast Member Goes Viral on TikTok. We all know that Disney Cast Members are truly the source of *~*Disney Magic*~* which is one of the many reasons we love to visit the Disney Parks. This week, a Cast Member at Living with the Land in EPCOT went viral on social media when a guest caught him dancing at the entrance to the attraction. The video was originally shared by TikTok user...
AnimalsPosted by
Newsweek

Video of Bear Getting Scared Off by Brave Dog Goes Viral

This bear will certainly think twice before approaching this dog's property again. A TikTok video showing an inquisitive black bear getting scared off a residential patio by a brave dog has gone viral online. Footage of the encounter was posted on the video-sharing platform late last week on the account...
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

What is Adrian’s Kickback? Small event goes viral on TikTok

What started off as a half-joking, wholesome TikTok by user Adrian Lopez hoping to attract a few locals to his birthday ‘kickback’, has turned into an insane party attended by hundreds at Huntington Beach, California, on May 21. The trend started innocuously enough, with TikTok user ‘adrian.lopez517’ suggesting that people...
Beauty & FashionWDW News Today

Mickey’s Storybook Adventure Coming to Shanghai Disney Resort on June 16th

Announced earlier today via Instagram, Shanghai Disneyland Park is bringing Mickey’s Storybook Adventure to the Walt Disney Grand Theatre. This live show is a clone of the Mickey and the Wondrous Book show from Hong Kong Disneyland. This show will feature Mickey Mouse, Goofy and Olaf as they set off on an adventure to return Olaf to his section of a magical storybook that brings Disney characters and their stories to life. Performances will begin next week on June 16th.