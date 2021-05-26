“What Animal Is Goofy?” Debate Goes Viral

Behind The Attraction is a new series coming to Disney+ on July 16th. Unlike most series, all ten episodes will drop on the same day. Executive Produced by Dwayne Johnson ("Jungle Cruise") and Dany Garcia through their Seven Bucks Productions banner, all ten episodes are directed by Brian Volk-Weiss (The Toys That Made Us) and narrated by Paget Brewster. Each episode will take us behind the scenes of popular Disney Park rides like The Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, It's A Small World, Star Tours, the Park Castles, and more. Each episode will feature archival footage, photos, and interviews with Walt Disney himself, all never before seen. Check out the Behind The Attraction poster for clues down below.