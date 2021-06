Casino Royale was launched 15 years ago, but it is still regarded as one of the best James Bond movies. Even though it isn’t exactly based on an original concept, it drew large crowds to the cinema and acted as a boon for the gambling industry. It firmly established Daniel Craig as one of the best actors to portray the famous spy. The film was the first to prominently depict poker as a highly competitive game in a 007 franchise. At the same time, it dazzled the eye with its amazing scenery and that’s the result of it being filmed in some of the most exquisite locations in the world.