‘Cruella’ Is Dark and Gritty – and a Great Disney Prequel
“The thing is, I was born brilliant. Born bad. And a little bit mad.”. Disney’s newest prequel film Cruella premieres on May 28 and gives viewers a whole new look at one of Disney’s most classic villains. The original 101 Dalmatians (1961) film, as well as the live-action 101 Dalmatians remake (1996) — starring Glenn Close — showed Cruella De Vil as a borderline psychotic woman obsessed with making a coat out of puppies. This new film, however, focuses on a younger Cruella — played by Emma Stone (La La Land) and how she became the villain that fans love…and love to hate.insidethemagic.net