Israel and Gaza: Where Do We Go From Here?

By Daniel S. Mariaschin
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Secretary of State Antony Blinken visiting the Middle East this week, it’s time to do some real-time stock-taking before plunging into initiatives or prescriptives that could lead quickly to yet another round of fighting. Unfortunately, the series of battles between Israel and Hamas invite the worst kind of conventional...

Middle EastTimes Daily

Israel claims Hamas tried to hamper defenses from Gaza tower

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel's ambassador to the United States said Tuesday that Hamas militants tried to disrupt Israel's Iron Dome rocket defense system from a Gaza building housing The Associated Press and other news outlets, prompting the Israeli air force to destroy the high rise last month. The AP said it has not seen evidence to support the claim.
Middle Eastsrnnews.com

Palestinian officials arrive in Egypt for talks ahead of planned meeting

GAZA/CAIRO (Reuters) -Palestinian leaders, including Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh and a delegation from President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah party, arrived in Cairo on Tuesday for separate talks with Egyptian officials that aim to reinforce a ceasefire with Israel. Haniyeh’s visit came in response to a special invitation from Cairo, in advance...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Why Israel NEEDS the Jerusalem Flag March

On May 14, 1948, David Ben-Gurion made the fateful decision to declare the establishment of the State of Israel. He did so despite immense pressure opposing the move and the prophecies of doom regarding the nascent Jewish state. Ben-Gurion passed the test that the State of Israel, 73 years later,...
Middle Eastqatar-tribune.com

Qatar always stands with Palestinians, says Palestinian PM

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Ibrahim Shtayyeh has affirmed that Qatar is an important and fundamental supporter of the Palestinian cause — politically, morally, and materially. He pointed out that the purpose of his visit to Doha was to request the continuation of Doha’s honourable stand on Palestinian reconciliation and contribute...
Middle EastTime

Netanyahu's Greatest Achievement Was Convincing Israel He Alone Transformed the State

There was a time when Benjamin Netanyahu knew how to exit the stage. On election night in 1999, after losing to Ehud Barak, Netanyahu congratulated the winner and called on his Likud supporters for calm and unity. He then resigned as the leader of Likud, and shortly afterwards, told the Israeli Knesset he was resigning as a lawmaker too. A T.V. announcer covering his departure from the Knesset observed: “Benjamin Netanyahu [is] in his final moments – unless history should put him back there.”
Middle EastYNET News

No to Jewish and Arab provocation in Jerusalem

Nearly all the right-wing pundits have recently found themselves indignantly demanding why we can’t wave Israeli flags in Jerusalem. Some of them have even taken it one step further, asking why can one wave the Palestinian flag in the heart of Tel Aviv but not the Israeli flag in Jerusalem?
Middle Eastwhbl.com

New Israeli government set to unseat Netanyahu, but when?

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s parliament is set on Sunday to hold a special vote on a new government. If it wins the Knesset’s confidence, the new governing coalition will end Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s record hold on power. Here is a timeline of events that have led to the emerging...
ProtestsTribTown.com

Israel suspends ultranationalists’ march in east Jerusalem

JERUSALEM — Israeli police said Monday they blocked a planned procession by Jewish ultranationalists through parts of Jerusalem’s Old City, following warnings that it could reignite tensions that led to a punishing 11-day war with Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers last month. The parade, which celebrates Israel’s capture of east Jerusalem...
ReligionThe Jewish Press

PA PM: No Proof Jewish Temple Ever Existed on Temple Mount

(Israel Hayom via JNS) The years of archaeological excavations Israel has conducted on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City have yielded no proof that a Jewish Temple ever existed in the city, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh told Al Jazeera on Monday. When asked about current tensions in...
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Gantz to Hezbollah: War with Israel will cause ‘immense’ damage to Lebanon

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz issued a warning to Hezbollah on Monday, saying that the damage to Lebanon in any future war with Israel would be “immense.”. Speaking at an event marking Israel’s recognition of its 18-year presence in southern Lebanon as an official military campaign, Gantz said that such a war would be fought on Lebanese and not Israeli territory.”Lebanon needs to know that what Gaza experienced a few weeks ago is only the tip of the iceberg. The targets are ready. Those with rocket launchers hidden in their yards are putting their neighbors in jeopardy. Those who are armed by Iran and trying to operate in the aerial sphere—will be marked and shot down at the place of our choosing. The war that erupts from Lebanon—heaven forbid—will mostly take place on the enemy’s territory, and the damage to it will be immense, painful and comprehensive,” said Gantz.
Middle Eastdanielpipes.org

Who Won, Israel or Hamas?

Who won the recent round of fighting between Hamas and Israel? The war of words that followed the air battles finds pro-Israel voices deeply divided and anti-Israel ones claiming a famous Hamas victory. But it's too early to tell. On the pro-Israel side, for example, Efraim Inbar and Dan Schueftan...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

PA Awards $43,000 to Family of Terrorist who Murdered 2 Israelis in 2015

Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas has ordered to pay close to $43,000 to the family of a terrorist who murdered two Israelis in Jerusalem about six years ago, Kan 11 reported Sunday. In October 2015, the terrorist, Mohand Halabi from the Ramallah area, stabbed Rabbi Nehemiah Lavi and soldier Aharon...