Zack Snyder Almost Set Man of Steel in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight Universe

Welcome to the aftermath of giving in to the demands of the fans, since the Schumacher Cut is now being pushed as fans have decided that they want to see this ‘darker’ version of Batman Forever that apparently exists according to the writer, Akiva Goldsman. It’s becoming more and more apparent that director’s cuts are a trend these days than an actual need or desire. Batman Forever wasn’t exactly a prize when it came out since it became so over the top and goofy that one could barely watch it without thinking about whether or not Jim Carrey was going to bend over and attempt to concoct a riddle with his backside. Plus, Tommy Lee Jones looked as though he’d had frosting or playdough adhered to one half of his face, and the acting was, like it or not, horrible. But a director’s cut apparently would have made it all better since from Goldsmith’s point of view the movie would have been much darker and less goofy if it had been allowed to run with the original version. But since the marketing department was trying to target kids, as had happened since Tim Burton started the whole thing off, things had to change and the goofy nature had to be adhered to. That’s a nice excuse and all, but even a director’s cut of Batman Forever doesn’t sound likely to make this movie any better. People are thinking that there’s a renaissance coming if the Schumacher Cut is allowed to move forward, and to be honest, it sounds less like a rebirth than an attempt to raise something that should remain where it is. Batman Forever was the beginning of the lunacy that nearly undid Batman in the movies, so maybe it’s best to leave the idea where it is and just call it good.