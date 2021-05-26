Cancel
Users Decide Bitcoin’s Consensus, but What Is a Bitcoin ‘User’?

By Colin Harper
CoinDesk
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShould users include anyone holding or just those running nodes? Depends on if a protocol change is on the table, our panelists explain. This was one of the principal questions that arose from the Bitcoin Core “Foundations” panel this Wednesday at Consensus 2021. Moderated by Bitcoin Magazine’s technical editor Aaron Van Wirdum, veteran Bitcoin developers Adam Back, Matt Corallo, Olaoluwa Osuntokun, Rusty Russell and Eric Voskuil discussed the best ways to introduce and implement upgrades into Bitcoin.

