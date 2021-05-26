Cancel
See a Very Rare Look at Archie and Prince Harry in His New Docuseries

By Lia Beck
msn.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSee a Very Rare Look at Archie and Prince Harry in His New Docuseries. Prince Harry's decision to move to California and stop being a working member of the royal family never meant that he was going to live his life in total privacy—it meant he was going to live it on his own terms. Recently, Harry has done a lot to raise awareness for mental health issues, including by sharing his own story and producing the docuseries The Me You Can't See with Oprah Winfrey. In The Me You Can't See, Harry talks about his own struggles and his experience stepping down from the royal family. Harry also is seen with Archie, his two-year-old son, as he shares some stories from his family life.

