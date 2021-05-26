Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Friends Like These: The Struts’ Luke Spiller x Paris Jackson

By Sophie Williams
NME
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Struts’ latest single is a real doozy. ‘Low Key In Love’, a ’70s inspired power-pop collaboration with Paris Jackson, details the conflicting feelings of excitement and nervousness that define the early days of a blossoming relationship. Fusing cutesy lyrics with whimsical chords, it’s an effortlessly dreamy offering. The origins...

www.nme.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paris Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friends Like These#The Struts#Song Lyrics#Real Love#Lead Vocals#Laughing#Instagram Dm#Nme#Cutesy Lyrics#Whimsical Chords#Power Pop Collaboration#Early Days#Origins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
Musicthe360mag.com

Paris Jackson – adagio

Paris Jackson surprises fans with the release of a new song “adagio” featuring Manchester Orchestra today. Listen to “adagio” HERE. The track unfolds as a simmering psychedelic slow burn. Embers of distortion glow underneath Paris’s hypnotic delivery as she locks into an unbreakable groove with Manchester Orchestra. Clocking in at just shy of seven minutes, the track culminates on a moment of empowering and entrancing catharsis. Once again, she illuminates the scope of her sweeping and soaring vision. The accompanying music video brings this emotional push-and-pull to life in vivid fashion as well.
Hair CareVogue

From David Bowie To Rihanna, The 21 Best Mullets Of All Time

The mullet requires that you notice it, and as a result it’s been a perennial choice for icons and rule-breakers over the decades. Today, the ultimate bad-good haircut has experienced a resurgence during lockdown, with hairstylists reporting an uptick in requests for the business-up-front, party-at-the-back style. While individuality is baked into its DNA, the mullet has a rich iconoclast history; one that’s always transfixing to look back on, but especially so as the cut’s popularity peaks and beauty rebels scour the Internet in search of DIY inspiration or pictures to bring to the pros.
CelebritiesYardbarker

Miley Cyrus wants to collaborate with Billie Eilish: 'I love her'

Miley Cyrus has joined the long line of people who want a piece of Billie Eilish. "There are always new emerging artists that are super interesting," Cyrus said during a June 4 interview with British Vogue, when asked who she'd like to work with next. "I love Billie Eilish. I think she's just the coolest. I love her, her messaging. I'd love to work with her."
MusicPosted by
Teen Vogue

H.E.R.'s Acoustic Cover of “7 Things” is Miley Cyrus-Approved

Miley Cyrus knows her way around a good cover; the musician has been sharing personalized renditions of her favorite songs for years, from "Jolene" by Dolly Parton to "Gimme More" by Britney Spears to "Zombie" by the Cranberries. It turns out that Miley is equally into covers of her songs, and recently gave her stamp of approval to an acoustic version of her 2008 rocker "7 Things" as interpreted by award-winning musician H.E.R.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Prince Michael Jackson Treats Fans to Rare PDA-Filled Pics With His Girlfriend

Michael Jackson's son, who has been dating Molly Schirmang for four years, also shares a photo of the two reenacting Jack and Rose's iconic poses from 'Titanic'. AceShowbiz - Prince Michael Jackson is giving his social media followers a sweet treat. Having been known for being private about his relationship with Molly Schirmang, the eldest son of late Michael Jackson made an exception recently by posting rare PDA-filled pictures of the two.
Saint Petersburg, FLrock947.com

The Struts announce Strange Days Are Over headlining tour

The Struts have announced a U.S. headlining tour in support of their new album, Strange Days. The outing, dubbed the Strange Days Are Over tour, is set to kick off July 31 in St. Petersburg, Florida, and will run into October. The itinerary includes a mix of rescheduled shows postponed from 2020, as well as a number of newly added dates.
Music963kklz.com

Courteney Cox, Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Brandi Carlile Sing “Tony Danza”

In probably one of the greatest collaborations of all time, Courteney Cox somehow managed to wrangle up Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Brandi Carlile in a room to sing a rendition of Elton’s classic “Tiny Dancer” for Friends castmate Lisa Kudrow. But the group changed the words to “Tony Danza,”...
CelebritiesNME

David Schwimmer reveals what it was like working with Marcel in ‘Friends’

Friends actor David Schwimmer has revealed what it was like working with Marcel the monkey during his time on the show. During the recent Friends: The Reunion event, Schwimmer detailed a list of issues when working with Marcel, including the times the monkey missed set cues and occasions when Marcel would eat live grubs whilst sat on Schwimmer’s shoulder.
CelebritiesLaredo Morning Times

Miley Cyrus Signs Overall Deal With NBCUniversal, Will Develop Programs and Star in Three Specials

Following her well-received performance last weekend on “Saturday Night Live,” Miley Cyrus is cementing her relationship with the Peacock, sealing an overall talent and development deal with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. The pact includes a first-look arrangement between Cyrus’ production company Hopetown Entertainment (which she runs with her mother and...
TV SeriesDecider

7 Shows Like ‘Friends’

The Friends reunion special has finally arrived on HBO Max. And, sadly, the Friends cast has announced that this will be their last time on screen together (but we’ll see about that, right?) — meaning that if you’ve watched the reunion and all 10 seasons of the series, you’ve run out of content. Oh, no! But worry not: if you’re looking for shows to fill the Friends void, there are plenty of similar sitcoms that are just as endearing and just as iconic. We’ve got a few recommendations up our sleeve, because we’ll be there for you.
Beauty & FashionHighsnobiety

Lil Nas X Joins Kanye & Samuel L. Jackson in the Pantheon of Kilt Power Dressing

The outfit he's wearing: A tartan kilt (or is it?), white blazer jacket, and Dr. Martens boots. All in order, with not a single malfunction. Editor's Notes: There are two types of Scotsmen in this world: those who fuck with kilts, and those who don't. I most definitely fall into the latter category, yet cannot deny Lil Nas X makes a compelling case for Caledonia's national dress (or at least something extremely close to it). Fellow tux guys, look away now.
TV & Videoskentlive.news

Rachel is Friends character most likely lose job with 16 sackable offences

Rachel Green was the worst employee among the main characters of TV sitcom Friends, tallying the most HR breaches and workplace indiscretions throughout the show. To celebrate the announcement of the Friends reunion in spring, B2B furniture ecommerce site Furniture@Work worked with experts in HR and Employment Law to study each of the six character’s behaviour at work for potential indiscretions and HR breaches.
Rock Musicmusic-news.com

New supergroup Audio Strut launches album 'Funksonic'

New supergroup “Audio Strut” launches album “Funksonic” and single “Ride the Wave” on May 28th featuring musicians who have played with acts such as Gorgon City, Elton John and Jamiroquai to name a few. The single “Ride the Wave” features a secret special guest Grammy winner. “Ride the Wave” is...
Musicgratefulweb.com

Hot Mustard's "Jerkwater Strut" Out Now

The dynamic instrumental recording duo, Hot Mustard, is proud to announce the release of their debut album, Mother Sauce, on Eddie Robert's (New Mastersounds) Color Red label. Drawing influence from late 1960's and early 1970's funk and soul, the building blocks of first-generation boom bap hip-hop, multimedia artist and guitarist/producer Jack Powell and bassist Nick Carusos, have accomplished the rarest of triumphs with Mother Sauce by creating a new twist on a classic recipe. Simply put, Hot Mustard is as retro as it is radical, and the end result is nothing short of intensely addictive. Track by track, the debut album offers an unpretentious, yet decadent menu of sonic flavors, effortlessly weaving chopped dry-aged drum arrangements with buttery bass lines, twang infused funk guitar licks and 70's synth-inspired string nostalgia, all while retaining the time-honored, refined sense of taste that made labels like Stax and Atlantic Records household names. Fueling the record throughout are the Brooklyn, NY based Big brass Beats, the all brass horn section featuring Grammy-nominated trumpeter Jordan Mclean (Antibalas) and trombonist Dave "Smoota" Smith (TV On The Radio).