Friends Like These: The Struts’ Luke Spiller x Paris Jackson

The Friends reunion special has finally arrived on HBO Max. And, sadly, the Friends cast has announced that this will be their last time on screen together (but we’ll see about that, right?) — meaning that if you’ve watched the reunion and all 10 seasons of the series, you’ve run out of content. Oh, no! But worry not: if you’re looking for shows to fill the Friends void, there are plenty of similar sitcoms that are just as endearing and just as iconic. We’ve got a few recommendations up our sleeve, because we’ll be there for you.