The Tony Awards will take place in the fall, two weeks after Broadway theatres reopen. The ceremony date for the 2020 Tony Awards has been confirmed. The 2020 Tony Awards will take place on September 26, and will also be available to stream live and on demand. Find out all the nominees for the 2020 Tony Awards here. For this year’s ceremony, a streaming event will also take place to celebrate nationwide theatre that has taken place throughout the pandemic.