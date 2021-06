Bill Bailey has confirmed he has started working on a song for Eurovision after offering to represent the UK next year.Bailey was among the stars who attended the Bafta TV Awards in person last night (Sunday 6 June), as some of the biggest and best shows of the year were recognised for their achievements.The comedian and musician was there to present an award with his former Strictly Come Dancing partner Oti Mabuse. According to Radio Times, he elaborated on his comments regarding the UK’s future at Eurovision, following a dismal result at this year’s competition. In May, Bailey offered...