Nashville, TN

Long-term brain fog in COVID survivors

By Mo Haider
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 13 days ago
While COVID numbers are going down nationwide, for some, the symptoms just aren't going away. One of those symptoms is brain fog.

In Nashville, Vanderbilt Medical Center has an Adult Post-Acute COVID Clinic specifically for those who are suffering from long term COVID symptoms.

Doctors say, many who have COVID symptoms for the long haul already have trouble sleeping since their bodies are achy. The lack of rest and sleep can really impact how your brain feels.

So, what do you do in the meantime?

Doctors say to get more rest, have a healthy diet, avoid alcohol, and challenge your brain with books and muscle exercises. If symptoms still aren’t going away, it's time to get help.

"If you have persistent inability to concentrate and feeling that fuzzy dizzy weird feeling. I would first recommend people go see their doctor. Because there is lots of other things that can cause this feeling. So just getting checked out, possibly getting some blood work, that kind of thing is very important,” said Dr. Janice Johnston, a family medicine specialist.

Nashville, TNlocalmemphis.com

Vanderbilt University to require COVID-19 vaccination for fall 2021 students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Students headed to Vanderbilt University for the 2021-2022 school year will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a release from officials. They said the requirement will apply to all undergraduate, graduate and professional students in the fall. The requirement will be handled similarly to...
Nashville, TNgospelmusic.org

Provident Entertainment Presents BAND TOGETHER to Support Mental Health Month on May 20th

NASHVILLE, TENN. (May 17, 2021) Each year, millions of Americans deal with the reality of mental illness and this year with the ongoing pandemic, focusing on mental health is needed now more than ever. Provident Entertainment is leaning into Mental Health Awareness Month by partnering with Vibrant Emotional Health for a “Band Together” special virtual event to raise awareness around the struggles of mental health and the help that is available for everyone. The online concert will premiere on May 20th at 7:30 PM Central on YouTube, simultaneously streaming across the artists and label channels. Artists involved in “Band Together” include Provident Entertainment’s CAIN, Casting Crowns, DOE, I AM THEY, Koryn Hawthorne, Lydia Laird, Matt Maher, Matthew West and Zach Williams, as well as Adarga Entertainment Group artist Twice Música and RECORDS artist Lathan Warlick.
Nashville, TNWTVF

Teaching Your Dog to NOT Jump

Katie gave tips on how to keep your dog from jumping up to greet you or guests. To see more online dog training videos go to www.coachfido.com. For information on how to get your pet professionally trained by a Nashville K-9 trainer, visit www.NashvilleK9.com or call (615)438-2602.
Nashville, TNTennessee Tribune

Business Owners Torn About Reverse Mask Mandate Requirements

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune) Beginning May 14th, the Mask mandate for indoor facilities will end. Davidson county will no longer participate in the mask mandate that was set in June of last year. Residents of Davidson County can now remove their masks if they are vaccinated.This may come as a...
Nashville, TNfox17.com

Metro Health on CDC guidance: 'Not feasible' to drop mask requirements in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As the CDC eased masked restrictions, Metro Health says it's "not feasible" to drop mask requirements in Nashville. The CDC says those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 may begin to get back to pre-pandemic normalcy by resuming activities without wearing a mask or socially distancing, except where required by federal, state and local laws.
Davidson County, TNasafenashville.org

MPHD Daily COVID-19 Update for May 14

Metro Public Health Department officials announced today 91,893 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nashville/Davidson County. There have been 13 new probable cases in the past 24 hours. Probable cases refer to those that have supporting epidemiological and clinical evidence that a COVID-19 infection has occurred, regardless of test...
Davidson County, TNWSMV

Metro Public Health to begin offering COVID vaccine to anyone 12 and older

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Public Health Department will expand vaccination for those as young as 12 years old as soon as Thursday. The Food and Drug Administration earlier this week gave emergency use authorization to allow the use of the Pfizer vaccine for those as young as age 12. The CDC director is expected to approve the change at a meeting on Wednesday.