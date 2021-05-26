University Hospitals First in Northeast Ohio to Use New Technology for Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Newswise — CLEVELAND -- A new innovation that holds promise to fight lung cancer is now in use at University Hospitals (UH) Cleveland Medical Center. Approximately 80 percent of lung cancer cases are discovered at an advanced stage, leading to fewer options for treatment and more deaths. Auris Health’s Monarch™ Platform enables earlier and more accurate diagnosis of small and hard-to-reach nodules in the periphery of the lung by allowing a physician to view the inside of the lungs and obtain a tissue sample for biopsy. UH is among the first hospitals in the United States to utilize the platform, which was recently cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).