Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

University Hospitals First in Northeast Ohio to Use New Technology for Lung Cancer Diagnosis

By University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Newswise
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — CLEVELAND -- A new innovation that holds promise to fight lung cancer is now in use at University Hospitals (UH) Cleveland Medical Center. Approximately 80 percent of lung cancer cases are discovered at an advanced stage, leading to fewer options for treatment and more deaths. Auris Health’s Monarch™ Platform enables earlier and more accurate diagnosis of small and hard-to-reach nodules in the periphery of the lung by allowing a physician to view the inside of the lungs and obtain a tissue sample for biopsy. UH is among the first hospitals in the United States to utilize the platform, which was recently cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

www.newswise.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Advanced Lung Cancer#Cancer Diagnosis#Medical Treatment#Cancer Care#Newswise#Auris Health#Monarch Platform#Md#Bronchoscopy#The Monarch Platform#Ohio Founded#Oxford University#Seidman Cancer Center#Nci#U S News World Report#Linkedin#Research Institutes#Lung Cancer Cases#Cancer Deaths
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
CancerBirmingham Star

Delaying lung cancer surgery linked to recurrence risk

Washington [US], May 31 (ANI): A study by researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis found that delaying lung cancer surgery for more than 12 weeks from the date of diagnosis with a CT scan is associated with a higher risk of recurrence and death. The...
CancerU.S. Food and Drug Administration

FDA Approves First Targeted Therapy for Lung Cancer Mutation Previously Considered Resistant to Drug Therapy

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Lumakras (sotorasib) as the first treatment for adult patients with non-small cell lung cancer whose tumors have a specific type of genetic mutation called KRAS G12C and who have received at least one prior systemic therapy. This is the first approved targeted therapy for tumors with any KRAS mutation, which accounts for approximately 25% of mutations in non-small cell lung cancers. KRAS G12C mutations represent about 13% of mutations in non-small cell lung cancers.
CancerPosted by
Fox News

FDA greenlights targeted therapy for lung cancer mutation

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first drug for a specific mutation causing lung cancer in adults who have undergone at least one systemic treatment, such as chemotherapy. U.S. regulators approved a 960 milligram dose of Lumakras (sotorasib) to battle non-small cell lung cancer with tumors involving a...
CancerBangor Daily News

University of New England professor patents test for early ovarian cancer detection

A University of New England professor has developed a test that can detect early signs of ovarian cancer. Maine News Center reports that professor Dr. Srindi Mohan, who teaches at UNE’s School of Pharmacy, received a patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a diagnostic tool that measures the expansion of amino acids known as analytes.
CancerHealthline

More Black Participants Needed in Cancer Clinical Trials, Experts Say

Increasing the number of Black participants in cancer clinical trials was a focus of the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology. Attendees at the virtual conference also discussed the need for improvement in cancer treatments for teens and young adults. New drugs for this age group were...
Louisville, KYWave 3

Cancer detection, treatment faster, personalized with new technology

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare received the gift of a lifetime -- genomics technology that will speed up the cancer detection process and allow doctors to find personalized, targeted treatments based on the patient’s tumor genetics. “The key part of cancer care starts here with a diagnosis,” Dr. Joseph...
CancerGenomeWeb

Castle Biosciences Receives NYS DOH Approval for Skin Cancer Diagnostic

NEW YORK – Dermatologic diagnostics company Castle Biosciences said on Wednesday that it has received approval from the New York State Department of Health for its DecisionDx-SCC test. Being a permitted laboratory in New York state allows patients there to access the company’s molecular diagnostic tests. Castle has previously received...
CancerNewswise

Financial toxicity associated with cancer care impacts nearly 50% of women with gynecologic cancer

Newswise — BOSTON – The cost of cancer care in United States was an estimated $183 billion in 2015 and is projected to rise by 30 percent by 2030, according to the American Cancer Society. While private and government insurance may cover much of the cost of care, even patients with insurance can struggle to pay for office visit co-payments, prescription medications or other cancer-related expenses. Yet limited data describes how financial hardship impacts patient behavior and how that in turn may impact patient health.
CancerMedicalXpress

Doctors warn of late diagnoses as cancer screening backlog grows

Patients may need extra encouragement to attend routine cancer screening appointments, say cancer experts across Canada. Many cancer services paused last year during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. While most resumed over the summer, physicians are concerned that routine cancer screening still hasn't bounced back from the slowdown.
CancerMedical News Today

What is the life expectancy for small cell lung cancer?

There are two different types of lung cancer: small cell lung cancer and nonsmall cell lung cancer. Small cell lung cancer (SCLC) is the less common and more aggressive form. Five-year survival rates for SCLC vary depending on the stage, but the average is about 7% survival after 5 years.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Rationale for the GEMSTONE-302 Study in Lung Cancer

Jamie E. Chaft, MD, discusses the background behind the phase 3 GEMSTONE-302 trial of platinum-based chemotherapy with placebo or CS1001 as front-line treatment for patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer. Jamie E. Chaft, MD, a medical oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, discusses the background behind the phase...
New York City, NYPosted by
Cancer Health

First KRAS-Blocking Drug Approved for Advanced Lung Cancer

On May 28, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval of the KRAS inhibitor Lumakras (sotorasib), an eagerly awaited targeted therapy that works against non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with a common genetic mutation. “KRAS mutations have long been considered resistant to drug therapy, representing a true unmet...
CancerMedicalXpress

Study sheds light on treatment options for devastating childhood brain cancer

Medulloblastoma is a rare but devastating childhood brain cancer. This cancer can spread through the spinal fluid and be deposited elsewhere in the brain or spine. Radiation therapy to the whole brain and spine followed by an extra radiation dose to the back of the brain prevents this spread and has been the standard of care. However, the radiation used to treat such tumors takes a toll on the brain, damaging cognitive function, especially in younger patients whose brains are just beginning to develop.