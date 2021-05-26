Amazon and MGM Sign Agreement for Amazon to Acquire MGM

Prime Day 2021 isn’t scheduled to officially begin until midnight on the morning of June 21, but you wouldn’t know it if you head over to Amazon right now. Seriously, you won’t believe the early Prime Day deals that are already live on Amazon’s site! For example, Prime subscribers can pick up Amazon’s $35 Blink Mini smart home security camera right now for just $19.99 each, which is just crazy. Also, Amazon is offering the $100 Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Dot bundle to Prime subscribers for the ridiculous price of just $44.99. How can that not be a mistake?! The...