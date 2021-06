Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse lacrosse’s next No. 22 is still keen on playing for the man who made that number famous. Joey Spallina, a 5-star junior attack out of Mt. Sinai on Long Island, confirmed Monday night that he remains solid with his commitment to SU despite its coaching change from John Desko to Gary Gait. Spallina said it’s possible he could listen if other schools check in on his commitment, but he didn’t sound like a prospect interested in going anywhere else.