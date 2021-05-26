Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Adafruit NeoKey Trinkey

adafruit.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalf USB Key, half Adafruit Trinket, half mechanical keeb...it's NeoKey Trinkey!. It's half USB Key, half Adafruit Trinket, half mechanical keeb...it's NeoKey Trinkey, the circuit board with a Trinket M0 heart, a NeoPixel glow, and a Cherry MX-compatible keyswitch. We were inspired by single-key macro pads we've seen. So we thought, hey what if we made something like that that plugs right into your computer's USB port, with a fully programmable color NeoPixel? And this is what we came up with!

learn.adafruit.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop##Usb Key#Keeb#Neopixel#Pcb#Midi#Neokey#Keyboard Mouse#Circuitpython Single
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Laptops
Related
Electronicsadafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: Deco Two-Key Feather Macro Pad @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit

Make a minimal mechanical keypad for your favorite rhythm games, such as Osu! This new guide, John Park’s Deco Two-Key Feather Macro Pad will show you how. You’ll use the NeoKey FeatherWing, two mechanical keyswitches with keycaps, and the CircuitPython-capable Feather of your choice. The Art Deco-inspired, 3D printed case...
Electronicsadafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: Improved AMG8833 PyGamer Thermal Camera #AdafruitLearningSystem #Adafruit

A new guide in the Adafruit Learning System: Improved AMG8833 PyGamer Thermal Camera by Jan Goolsbey. As with the original PyGamer Thermal Camera, this portable thermal camera project combines an AMG8833 IR Thermal Camera FeatherWing with a PyGamer. The upgraded CircuitPython code used in this version increases the camera resolution from 64 pixels (8 x 8) to 225 pixels (15 x 15) and deepens the color depth from 8 colors to 100 colors, all without hardware modifications.
Technologyadafruit.com

Robot Chassis for the Adafruit Crickit #3DPrinting #3DThursday

This chassis for the Adafruit Crickit boards prints upside down, then zip-ties together. In Tinkercad, you can customize the chassis if desired (or even send to Fusion 360). download the files on: https://www.tinkercad.com/things/hrOBqmu9fsZ. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a...
Softwareadafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: Python Edge Speech Recognition with Voice2JSON #AdafruitLearningSystem @Adafruit @Raspberry_Pi @rhasspy @CircuitPython @MakerMelissa

A new guide in the Adafruit Learning System: Python Edge Speech Recognition with Voice2JSON. Many of the reliable speech recognition systems today such as Amazon Alexa or Google assistant connect to the internet and remote servers to process the speech data. However, with Voice2JSON, you can have your speech recognition data processed right on your Raspberry Pi This is called edge detection.
Electronicsadafruit.com

NEW VIDEO: Common Ground – Collin’s Lab Notes #adafruit #collinslabnotes

Sharing ground connections between circuits allows your signals travel from board to board. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

NEW VIDEO: Rail to Rail Op Amps P2 – Collin’s Lab Notes #adafruit #collinslabnotes

Rail to rail op amps like TLV2462 use the complete span between negative and positive supply voltage. Admirable. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Adafruit Release USB Key Sized RP2040 Board

Adafruit have announced a new RP2040 based board, and this one is a little different to those that have come before it. The Trinkey QT2040 is based upon the QT Py RP2040 but it has no GPIO pins, instead it has a Stemma QT / Qwiic connector and a dedicated USB A port that is part of the circuit board.
Computersadafruit.com

The Great Search: Finding An Eval Board For Your Chip! #TheGreatSearch #DigiKey @DigiKey @Adafruit

Catching up to a project we started last month (video) – we need to redesign some of our boards due to the chip shortage. We decided to move from the SAMD09 to the ATtiny816 because it seems available/low cost and capable enough. Once you’ve spec’d the chip, it’s nice to get an eval board or two. This will get us going quickly! I’ll share some tip for what I look for in an eval board, as well as how to find an eval board even if one doesn’t exist for your chip.dir tay*
Businessadafruit.com

the spaghetti factory #manufacturingmonday #manufacturing @adafruit #adafruit #electronics #picknplace #opensource #madeinnewyork #madeinnyc

Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

Adafruit Celebrates Juneteenth 2021 #Juneteenth #Emancipation

June 19 is Juneteenth; a celebration of the emancipation of the last slaves in the US. This holiday deserves all the recognition. Last year Adafruit added Juneteenth as an official holiday for all Adafruit employees. Since it falls on a Saturday this year, the team gets a holiday on Friday, June 18.
New York City, NYadafruit.com

Made in NYC 6/16/2021 Featuring #Adafruit Pick ‘n Place and Board Loader

Pick ‘n Place time lapse, including Pick ‘n Placing LEDs for 9×16 Charlieplexed Matrix (0:05) Board loader loading Trinket M0 PCBs (0:45) Stencil placing support pins, side view (1:15) Stencil placing support pins, front view (1:38) Stencil kneading solder paste (2:10) Construction crane getting assembled (2:44) Sunrise over construction site...
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

Google TensorFlow Lite for Micro Experiments on Adafruit CLUE

The Adafruit Clue is powered by an nRF52840, which has bluetooth capabilities and a powerful Cortex M4 processors with lots of RAM – so it’s great for doing machine learning projects. Here we’ve got it working with https://experiments.withgoogle.com/collection/tfliteformicrocontrollers which will allow downloading of models over BLE (neat!) and also training of custom models. Since we have the display available, we can also show status and inferences to the user – video.