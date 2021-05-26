Adafruit NeoKey Trinkey
Half USB Key, half Adafruit Trinket, half mechanical keeb...it's NeoKey Trinkey!. It's half USB Key, half Adafruit Trinket, half mechanical keeb...it's NeoKey Trinkey, the circuit board with a Trinket M0 heart, a NeoPixel glow, and a Cherry MX-compatible keyswitch. We were inspired by single-key macro pads we've seen. So we thought, hey what if we made something like that that plugs right into your computer's USB port, with a fully programmable color NeoPixel? And this is what we came up with!learn.adafruit.com