Glenn Close Breaks Down Her Most Iconic Movie Looks

By Jazz Tangcay
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 13 days ago

From the black leather jacket in “Fatal Attraction” to her zebra-print coat dress from “101 Dalmatians,” Glenn Close has more than 56 costumes and accessories from characters she has played on display in the new exhibit “The Art of the Character” at the Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Museum of Art at Indiana University Bloomington.

