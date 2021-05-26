Prince Harry, Oprah returning for mental health town hall

© Getty Images

Prince Harry , the Duke of Sussex, and Oprah Winfrey are teaming up, this time as co-hosts, taking their mental health documentary series to a townhall format.

The pair will host "The Me You Can't See: A Path Forward," Apple TV announced Wednesday. The townhall conversation will air for free Friday on the streaming service.

The event will gather both the subjects and experts from the multi-part docuseries "for a thought-provoking, wide-ranging conversation about mental health and emotional well-being, and where we go from here."

"As the subjects offer further insight into their stories," a news release said, "experts share their guidance for continuing the global conversation."

The townhall special comes after the sixth in line to the British throne and the media mogul made headlines with the debut of their series "The Me You Can't See" last week.

In the program, Harry opened up about his mother Princess Diana's death and the mental health struggles he says he and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex , faced before stepping down from their roles as full-time working members of the royal family.

Harry and Meghan sat down for a bombshell interview with Winfrey back in March.