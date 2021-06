As the Billings City coordinator for National Day of Prayer taskforce, I want to extend my deepest appreciation for the outstanding turnout we had on May 6, this year’s National Day of Prayer. To see a combination of more than 200 people gathered on the courthouse lawn and at our new Billings House of Prayer brought me to tears many times throughout the day. Prayer leaders offered up deep and heartfelt prayers, and our government leaders read proclamations commemorating the day. Those gathered joined in either silent or small group prayers. It was an honor and privilege to lead this gathering.