I guess you can add another weather event farmers (myself included) will remember for many years. The Memorial Day weekend frost of 2021. In the picture is damaged corn taken 8 days after the frost. I do not know whose field it is. I just noticed the frost damage driving out to my farm by Wells. I am not an agronomist but if this corn was going to come back we should see new green leaves by now. It appears to me some of these plants are dead!