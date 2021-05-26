Cancel
Xiaomi first quarter revenue surges 55% on strong smartphone shipments

pingwest.com
 16 days ago

China’s Xiaomi’s first quarter revenue rose 55% year-over-year and its gross profit grew 87% as the U.S court lifted investment ban on the Chinese smartphone giant. Detail: Xiaomi booked a total revenue of CNY76.9 billion, which is 55% higher than CNY49.7 a year earlier, mainly driven by robust domestic and overseas smartphone shipments.

en.pingwest.com
