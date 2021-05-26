Xiaomi first quarter revenue surges 55% on strong smartphone shipments

According to a new market research report "Network as a Service Market by Type (LAN and WLAN, WAN, Communication and Collaboration, and Network Security), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), Application, End User ( BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is expected to grow from USD 10.4 billion in 2021 to USD 37.5 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.4% during the forecast period. As organizations progress to cloud and adopt new technologies, the way they architect and set up network infrastructure must change. So, the enterprise NaaS has emerged as a significant new way for organizations to flexibly consume network infrastructure. It enables them to use network services over the internet using pay-per-use or subscription consumption models. Thus, enterprises are beginning to realize the significant benefits of this new model. This model has also created opportunities for CSPs to collaborate with cloud providers and other ecosystem partners on service development and delivery. With NaaS, network spending has shifted from the Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) to the Operational Expenditure (OPEX) model for network infrastructure.