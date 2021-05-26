Beautiful today, Next system on the move!

A few isolated thunderstorms are expected today along the Idaho/Montana state line, otherwise plenty of sunshine and daytime highs that will pop into the 70's and 80's. A strong cold front Thursday will bring the return of scattered showers, thunderstorms and wind gust 35-45 mph. Along with thunderstorms could come brief heavy downpours, dangerous cloud to ground lightning and small hail. Keep an eye on the sky if you have outdoor plans, and if thunder roars, head in doors.